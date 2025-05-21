Battlefield 6 Fans Are Unhappy With Changes to Class System

Battlefield 6 has revealed how it is changing the franchise’s class system, much to the dismay of some fans. Battlefield has always been a pretty team driven game. Of course, there is viability in just playing it lone wolf, but if you really want to consistently succeed, you will have to work with your team. You have to coordinate attacking and defending objectives, utilize vehicles strategically to keep the skies clear and hit key points on the map with heavy force, and of course, utilize each player’s specific role effectively. Battlefield 2042 tried to take things a bit further with the specialist system which gave players specific operators with special abilities like grappling hooks, but they weren’t well recevied.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Battlefield fans have long preferred the class system which keeps things much more simple. There’s four classes: Assault, Support, Engineer, and Recon. They all have their own dedicated roles and typically appeal to very specific playstyles. Recon is meant for snipers, typically, while Assault is someone who is on the front lines reviving people and pushing a bit more aggressively. Engineer works to keep vehicles repaired and the Supports ensure everyone is supplied with ammo, particularly when holding down choke points on a map. It’s a great system and allows players to have a strong blend of different roles.

Battlefield 6 Fans Upset Over Weapons Not Being Class Locked

battlefield 3

Battlefield 6 will be making some changes to the class system once more, some of which have upset fans. DICE has released a new blog post talking about the class system in Battlefield 6, revealing that all characters and classes can use all guns. That means sniper rifles aren’t exclusive to Recon, but there are benefits to using weapons that your class specializes in. For example, if a Recon users a sniper rifle, they’ll be to hold their breath longer when focusing a shot while other classes will not be able to do this. Battlefield 6 has a lot of guns, so it sounds like all of them will be available no matter the class you pick.

There will be other class-defining features such as gadgets and special traits, such as Recon being able to automatically spot enemies while aiming down their sights. However, fans are pretty upset about this. A lot of Battlefield fans believe that locking certain weapons to classes creates a better balance and some fear that this decision was made for a reason that goes beyond making the best game possible. Some theorized that if weapons were locked to classes, it would discourage players from buying skins for operators. If someone wasn’t into sniping, they may not want to buy an otherwise eye-catching Recon skin.

Is DICE doing this no weapon class lock shit in BF2042 and Battlefield 6 because then people are more inclined to buy skins?



Same as not locking skins to classes in Battlefield 5

(No surprise, the live service games) pic.twitter.com/qxJiyWUlcF — DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) May 21, 2025

Me reading about the latest "new feature" and "overhaul" coming to Battlefield 6.



We need well defined classes and hard locked roles and weapons. pic.twitter.com/nFkhgeWgpZ — rivaLxfactor – Battlefield 6 waiting room (@rivaLxfactor) May 21, 2025

The first major hurdle Battlefield faces… and it’s tripped over already.



Lock weapons to classes.



Weapons and Gadgets define the class role. Without those definitions, everyone can do everything. That’s antithetical to Battlefield.



Still plenty of time to roll this one back! https://t.co/7RBQabtit5 — Westie (@MrProWestie) May 21, 2025

Battlefield 6 is getting massive backlash today online and rightfully so. pic.twitter.com/uOEZ8DiPrm — rivaLxfactor – Battlefield 6 waiting room (@rivaLxfactor) May 21, 2025

So, DICE are going to stick with the Battlefield 2042 class system mostly and not lock weapons behind classes. A huge mistake, and everywhere I go, people echo similar sentiments.



Yeah, I'm just going to say it. There is only one logical reason that DICE would go down this path… https://t.co/hhjlt1L6o6 — GhostGaming (@GhostGamingG) May 21, 2025

Of course, Battlefield 6 is due out sometime before next spring. It seems plausible that it could come out this fall, but it hasn’t been locked in quite yet. EA and DICE will reveal the game later this summer and will likely barrel toward release after that. However, in the meantime, DICE has been collecting player feedback in frequent Battlefield 6 playtests. It’s entirely possible they will listen to fan feedback on this and make adjustments, but it remains to be seen. There’s definitely still time to make some changes, but only time will tell if EA applies it.

There have been some other divisive Battlefield 6 features, but this is by far and away the most controversial move thus far. There could be more to come, but we likely won’t know until the full reveal this summer. EA and DICE seem keen for this game to be a big winner, so they may be cautious about stirring the pot too much.

Do you want to see weapons class locked in Battlefield 6? Let me know in the comments.