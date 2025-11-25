Battlefield 6 is Free to Play for a Limited Time

Battlefield 6 is currently free-to-play for a limited time, and you can even get the game at a discount if you enjoy it. Battlefield 6 is one of the biggest games of 2025 so far, and according to EA, it’s the biggest shooter launch of the year. Of course, that was announced within days of Black Ops 7 releasing, so we will have to see how that data stacks up in the long run as Black Ops 7 will likely benefit from releasing around the holiday season. Both games are now carrying out their ambitious post-launch plans with new maps, modes, and battle passes, trying to remain competitive.

Battlefield 6 Season 1 has already seen the release of two brand new maps and modes, along with a healthy dose of content from various in-game events and the battle pass. The biggest Season 1 piece of content was the surprise launch of Battlefield REDSEC, a free-to-play Battlefield experience that adds not only a battle royale, but also a core PVP experience that emulates the all-out warfare experience you desire from a Battlefield game. Still, you’re missing out on Conquest, Rush, Breakthrough, and other core Battlefield modes on all of the new maps… well, now you can try them out at no extra cost.

Battlefield 6 Goes Free to Play for a Limited Time

Battlefield 6 is currently free-to-play on all platforms for a limited time. This is a great time to try the game, especially if you have family pestering you for what you want for Christmas. This may help you narrow down your Christmas list! There are some limitations to this trial, of course. You’re only getting access to three maps and four modes, however, they did offer up some of the best content in the game. For the maps, you will get to play the two new maps, Eastwood and Blackwell Fields, the former of which is arguably the best map in the game. The third map is Siege of Cairo, which is another excellent map.

For the modes, Battlefield 6‘s trial will feature Conquest, Breakthrough, Team Deathmatch, and Sabotage, a new small-scale mode. All in all, it’s a great package. To get in on the free action, you will have to download Battlefield REDSEC and all of this content will be available through that. If you like what you play, Battlefield 6 is on sale for the next week across all platforms. The trial itself will expire on December 2nd at 4AM PT.

