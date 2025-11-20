Battlefield 6 Update Made a Huge Change No One’s Talking About

Battlefield 6 has been steadily improving since launch, with updates and tweaks shaping the gameplay experience. While new maps, weapons, and modes often get the headlines, some of the most impactful changes are quieter and subtle, but they make a huge difference when you’re on the battlefield.

This week, a small but crucial update fixed long-overdue issues for two core classes, finally allowing them to function as intended from day one. Both the Engineer and Assault classes are now equipped properly, giving you the tools you were always supposed to have. These changes finally deliver perks that were part of each class’s design at launch but haven’t worked until now, significantly improving how enjoyable and effective both classes feel.

Engineers Finally Have the Anti-Armor Firepower They Were Meant to Have

For Engineers running the Anti-Armor career path, one of the most frustrating limitations since launch has been the “Extra Rockets” perk. This perk was supposed to do exactly as it states: give you additional rockets for your selected launcher to reliably take down enemy vehicles. Unfortunately, this perk has been practically non-functional since Battlefield 6‘s official launch, and many Engineer players have felt it.

Without it, you often found yourself underpowered in vehicle engagements, largely unable to destroy heavy vehicles alone, even when they don’t have any support. Even if fully leveraged, the lack of additional rockets significantly affected the class’s anti-armor capabilities, and forced you to adjust your tactics just to compensate, often by camping a Support’s supply bag just to play your intended role.

With this update, rejoice as Engineers of the Anti-Armor specialization now receive more ammo for their launcher by default, the amount dependent on which you’re using, fully restoring the perk that has been broken since launch. Now you can confidently engage tanks and other vehicles without worrying about running out mid-battle. This fix transforms the Anti-Armor specialization from underwhelming to genuinely satisfying, allowing you to use the class as it was originally designed to be played.

The change also enhances overall squad dynamics. Engineers can now fulfill their anti-vehicle role more effectively, support objectives with more impact, and feel like a true force on the battlefield. By finally fixing the “Extra Rockets” perk, the update restores a core part of the Engineer’s toolkit, making the class much more powerful on the battlefield.

Assault Breachers Are Finally Equipped as Intended

The Breacher specialization for Assault soldiers also received a long-overdue fix in the same vein as the Anti-Armor Engineer. At launch, Breachers were supposed to start with two grenades through a core perk called “Extra Grenades,” which significantly affects how the class approaches combat, especially in close quarters. But a bug forced you to only have one grenade, which made the specialization rather weak and unfavorable. Until now, the Frontliner specialization has often outclassed Breachers because of its fast health regeneration perk, making it the more versatile choice. Put simply, there was no reason to play a Breacher.

With the update, that now changes. Breachers now receive the full two grenades as intended, finally putting them on equal footing with Frontliners in terms of overall value. This is a game-changer. You can now breach effectively via double explosive output and create more area denial than ever before. Now, playing as a Breacher will allow you to play more aggressively, allowing you to close distances and create space much more cleanly. This simple fix turns close-quarters fights into opportunities to control rooms and coordinate with your squad.

This change fundamentally improves the class’s gameplay identity. The Breacher now has tools to shine alongside the Frontliner, and it’s because of the long-awaited fix to the “Extra Grenades” perk that finally allows the Breacher class specialization to live up to its intended design. These fixes show how subtle but meaningful updates can reshape gameplay, making both Anti-Armor Engineers and Assault Breachers significantly better to play and more rewarding in every match. It may not seem like a big deal on the surface, but rest assured, the changes are more impactful than you may think.

