Battlefield Players Should Prepare for More Battlefield 6 Leaks to Happen Soon

The Battlefield series needs no introduction. It holds a spot alongside Call of Duty and Halo as one of the best first-person shooter franchises in gaming. However, recent titles seem to have lost the appeal the series is known for, at least to veteran players. Battlefield 6 is expected to change this and bring back what made Battlefield so special. Electronic Arts recently announced Battlefield Labs to generate feedback for the upcoming game by allowing fans to playtest the game before its release, and though a recent bit of news suggests that these playtests will start soon, that means fans can likely expect new information through potential leaks, too.

While no dates were given for when the playtests for Battlefield 6 would go live, Insider Gaming has shared a report that the first later this week on March 7th. While anyone participating in the playtest will likely be under NDA, it doesn’t mean all players will stand by it.

If this is the case, fans should expect leaks of Battlefield 6 to go up on the Internet. This could be information about the game’s current state, gameplay videos, and more. The majority of players typically abide by any restrictions in place, but there’s also just as often someone who won’t.

Anything that is shared should be viewed with the mindset that Battlefield 6 is in an early alpha state, and there will be numerous changes throughout its development. The first playtest is expected to be two hours, meaning there will be a limited time for players to experience the game, and as a result, less that can be seen and potentially leaked online.

Playtest sign-ups are still available to players through Battlefield Labs. Signing up will give fans the chance to participate in Battlefield 6 playtests, and even those signing up now should have a chance since it was previously expressed that the tests were open to players regardless of when the signups happened.

EA and Dice have created a large collaboration with Battlefield Labs, bringing together numerous studios to develop Battlefield 6. Beginning playtests so early in the development phase allows these studios to fine-tune the game through player feedback and gameplay reports.

Many are hopeful Battlefield 6 will be a return to the series’ greatness, but it remains to be seen. The extensive testing and player feedback will likely play a huge role in how the title shapes up. There is no release date for Battlefield 6 at this time, and fans have begun speculating it may depend on the release of GTA 6.

Others have suggested there will be new game modes, such as a battle royale mode. The first footage of Battlefield 6 looks impressive, particularly with its environmental destruction. Seeing something like that across a battle royale mode would be incredible, and possible considering the already large player count in Battlefield matches.