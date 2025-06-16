Battlefield 2042 Gets New Mass Effect Crossover

Battlefield 2042 is releasing a brand new crossover with Mass Effect, seemingly out of the blue. EA holds the keys to some of the most respected video game franchises out there in the form of Battlefield, Mass Effect, and Titanfall, just to name a few. With that said, Battlefield has had a rocky ride over the last decade or so, however, with a couple of botched launches. Battlefield 2042 released with a ton of bugs that plagued the game and it was generally not the kind of game that fans were longing for after nearly a decade without a modern Battlefield game.

Things have turned around in recent years with a lot of support shown to Battlefield 2042 and DICE seems to be taking special care in making sure Battlefield 6 doesn’t suffer the same fate. DICE has been hosting large scale playtests for Battlefield 6 which allows players to give fundamental feedback well before launch, ensuring meaningful changes can be made. Similarly, Mass Effect is also in a pretty delicate place as BioWare fumbled on Mass Effect: Andromeda and has struggled with subsequent games like Anthem and Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Still, production marches on for Mass Effect 5 and hopefully, it will all turn out okay.

With that said, these beloved yet scarred EA franchises have crossed over. A new Battlefield 2042 update has been released and it includes new Mass Effect-themed skins. The only images we have of this are the ones featured in this article, which suggests players will get N7 armor, weapon skins themed after Mass Effect guns, and more sci-fi heavy gear. This content will be available in two individual bundles as well as a third bundle that lumps everything together.

This new Mass Effect content will release as part of Battlefield’s new update that’s releasing on Tuesday, June 17th. It’s unclear why they’re doing this crossover as there isn’t much going on in the world of Mass Effect beyond a new TV show being in development alongside Mass Effect 5. It’s not the first time Battlefield 2042 has done a crossover with another EA game as there was also a Dead Space crossover not long after the release of Dead Space remake. Whether or not we’ll see more of these kinds of things in Battlefield 6 remains to be seen, but it seems likely given this is a huge way to monetize these live-service games without having to charge for new maps and core content.