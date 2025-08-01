Battlefield 6 Has a $100 Version, Here’s What It Comes With

Battlefield 6 is officially set to release on October 10th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, sadly, excluding the Nintendo Switch 2. While the game is not yet available to play, fans can pre-order and buy both the game and the special Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition. This $100 version comes with additional goodies that will give players a head start in Battlefield 6.

The Phantom Edition of Battlefield 6 includes various digital goods that add exclusive customization. In addition to this, players can get a jump start thanks to the 25 Tier Skips and XP Boost Set, allowing them to progress and unlock content faster. Pre-ordering this or the standard edition earns you the Tombstone Pre-Order Pack as well. Here is everything included in the Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition.

Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition & Everything in It

Full Game Download

Tombstone Pack Pre-Purchase Offer

BF Pro Toekn: Battle Pass + 25 Tier Skips, Exclusive Unlocks & More

Phantom Squad: 4 Soldier Skins

Glimmer Melee Knife Weapon Skin

Shrouded Weapon Package

Drop Shadow Weapon Package

Chimera Vehicle Skin

Death’s Head Weapon Sticker

Cryptic Weapon Charm

Operative Dog Tag

Phantom XP Boost Set

Those with EA Play can get 10% off the standard and Phantom Edition for Battlefield 6. This discount is available through multiple storefronts, but fans should ensure they are signed into their EA Play account before pre-ordering.

Battlefield 6 looks to be one of the most ambitious entries in the series yet and looks to rekindle the spirit of the original games. The inclusion of a battle royale mode will appeal to newer players who enjoy Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, while the traditional team-based multiplayer modes will be familiar to veterans.

One of the most appealing aspects of the Battlefield series is its environmental destruction. This has been revamped and now looks to be the best in the series yet. Not only this, but players can create their own sandbox levels and game modes, similar to the Forge in the Halo series, to take even better advantage of this destruction.

Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition is the best bang-for-your-buck for diehard fans. As the version is digital, there is no fear of it selling out, but those who wait too long may miss out on the pre-order bonuses. Ahead of Battlefield 6’s official release, several closed and open betas have been scheduled for August, allowing fans to play the game early.