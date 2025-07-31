Battlefield 6 Battle Royale Announced, Will be Playable Soon

Battlefield 6 has been one of the hottest and most anticipated shooters of 2025, with many calling it the “Call of Duty killer.” With the game officially confirmed to release on October 10th, a month before Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, it remains to be seen if it can live up to its nickname. However, the now confirmed battle royale mode will certainly help it challenge one of the best FPS series in gaming.

The battle royale mode, which was teased previously, is officially confirmed to be coming to Battlefield Labs. Not much is known about the upcoming mode, including how many maps or number of players, but fans are excited to see Battlefield 6’s take on the popular shooter genre. With titans like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and more to look at, DICE and EA have a chance to create the best battle royale yet.

The next open beta for Battlefield 6 is on August 9th and runs through the 10th. A second open beta accessible to everyone will be held from August 14th through August 17th. However, an invite-only closed beta will be held earlier on August 7th and August 8th. There doesn’t appear to be any information on what fans can expect from this beta, but many hope the battle royale game mode will be playable then.

Battlefield 6 has also confirmed a full campaign mode, giving those who prefer single-player content something to look forward to. With multiplayer games becoming bigger and faster, a battle royale mode seems like the best next step for Battlefield 6. That said, traditional online multiplayer modes will also be present. DICE and EA have confirmed grounded skins will be included for Battlefield 6, though fans do expect more experimental ones will be in the battle royale mode.

