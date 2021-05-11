Battlefield 6 Confirmed to Release on PS4 and Xbox One

✖

In addition to confirming the release window for Battlefield 6 today, those in charge at Electronic Arts also announced today that the game will be coming to more platforms than originally expected. Previously only known to be on next-gen platforms for certain, EA has now revealed that DICE will also be bringing the next installment in the ongoing first-person shooter series to last-gen hardware as well.

Yes, this means specifically that Battlefield 6 is poised to release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year. This information was confirmed by EA's CEO Andrew Wilson during a financial call that the publisher held today going over its upcoming forecast for the current fiscal year. Despite appearing on so many platforms, Wilson said that the game looks excellent no matter where it is being played. That being said, he did specifically point to next-gen iterations on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as being the most impressive of all.

While some fans certainly might be disappointed to know that Battlefield 6 won't be a next-gen-only title, this move by EA is honestly quite unsurprising to see transpire. With PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles still being so new to the market, to release a massive title of this size on platforms that have such a small install base just doesn't make financial sense for EA. Even though a lot of fans might think that older hardware will be holding back Battlefield 6 as a whole, this was something that was almost always bound to happen.

When it comes to the formal reveal of Battlefield 6, EA also reiterated today that it's planning to show off more of the shooter next month. A specific date or window within June hasn't been disclosed just yet, but it's during this period of time that we should see the game's first trailer and receive more information about its launch later in the year.

How do you feel about Battlefield 6 coming to last-generation platforms? And where are you planning to play the game? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.