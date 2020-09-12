Battlefield 6 "Teaser" Has Fans Very Confused

✖

What the heck is going on Battlefield? Right now, it's unclear, but fans have theories. This week has been a weird ride for Battlefield fans. It started with hugely popular Battlefield YouTuber "jackfrags" uploading a Battlefield 5 video with a cryptic ending. If you haven't seen the video, it ends with a slow zoom on a pocket watch, accompanied by a "tick-tock" noise. That said, the actual mechanical hands on the pocket watch aren't moving, but are rather stuck at midnight.

Given how prominent jackfrags is within the Battlefield community, many were quick to assume this bizarre ending has to be a tease or a hint at something Battlefield related, with the obvious candidate being Battlefield 6. It gets more suspicious though. Commenting on this video, senior designer at DICE, Niklas Astrand, replied with "tick tick tick..." And that's it.

Now, there are a few ways to take this. Either Astrand, and to an extent jackfrags, are having fun with the expectations and anticipation of Battlefield fans who are dying to hear what's next for the series. It's also possible this is an actual tease, but if it is a tease, what could it be a tease of? You'd assume it would be Battlefield 6 related, but if so, would this be a tease at an imminent reveal or something about the game itself?

Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate, which is what Battlefield fans have been doing all week. But again, it doesn't end there.

Tick tick tick... — Niklas Åstrand (@NiklasAstrand) September 8, 2020

This week, the Battlefield Twitter account completely disappeared. Now, EA has since said this was due to a technical issue, but the timing sure is suspicious. Adding to this is a strange new Twitter account that posted an equally strange video tying into all of these teasers. Not only does the video include the same numerical code that a DICE developer tweeted this week, but it has music that when played backwards is revealed to be Battlefield 3 radio chatter.

The @battlefield twitter account is gone!? pic.twitter.com/I0gOQ6xtck — DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) September 10, 2020

Again, for now, all we have is a ton of supposed teasers and speculation. That said, a new Battlefield is expected to release next year, which means a reveal should happen somewhat soon.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from the next Battlefield?