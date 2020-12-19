Battlefield 6 Rumor Claims Game Is Set in World War 3

✖

According to a new rumor, Battlefield 6's setting will be set in World War 3, which suggests it could be both modern-day or set in the future, which is a huge change from the past two entries, Battlefield 5 and Battlefield 1, which were set in World War 2 and World War 1, respectively. However, the series has experimented with both modern-day and futuristic settings, so it wouldn't be breaking new ground if Battlefield 6 is set in the present day or the future.

As for the rumor itself, it comes the way of an anonymous Reddit user, which means it should be taken with a massive grain of salt. Not only is there no way to validate the claim, but because it's an anonymous source it means there's no skin in the game. Anonymous sources, including anonymous sources on Reddit, have provided genuine scoops and leaks in the past, but they've also been responsible for plenty of bollocks, so keep this in mind.

The rumor continues by alleging the conflict centers around NATO versus Russia, which is not only predictable but a bit tired at this point. That said, the campaign will once again unravel from multiple perspectives across multiple characters spanning several different parts of the world, offering players a variety of perspectives on the conflict.

The rumor provides more specific details about the story and multiplayer, with details on the latter including information on maps, modes, and more. For these finer details, click here.

Typically, hyper-specific rumors like this turn out either to be fake or at least partially incorrect. So again, take everything you read with a grain of salt. The rumor is making the rounds within the Battlefield community and is being picked up by a variety of sites, but this doesn't make it's true or even probable.

At the moment of publishing, neither DICE nor EA have commented on this rumor in any capacity and it's highly unlikely this will change as both maintain a fairly strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors. However, if this does change, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.