Battlefield: Bad Company Joins EA Access

EA’s subscription service, that continues to grow with new titles added each month, adds one more to the list: the deliciously rogue Battlefield game that doesn’t feel like Battlefield but is still wonderfully badass, Bad Company.
How EA Access works is players pay a monthly fee, $4.99 a month – 29.99 for the whole year, and instantly gain access to quite a few perks: Access to the EA Vault to play games instantly including brand new releases, exclusive early access to upcoming titles, free trial periods, 10% discount on games, and more. To learn more, or to sign up, you can check out the Origins subscription service here.
More about the game:
“Throw out the rules of engagement, this is all-out war! Built from the ground-up for next-generation consoles using Digital Illusions’ bleeding-edge Frostbite game engine, Battlefield: Bad Company drops gamers behind enemy lines with a squad of renegade soldiers who risk it all on a personal quest for gold and revenge. Featuring a deep, cinematic single-player experience loaded with adventure and dark humor, the game delivers the series’ trademark sandbox gameplay in a universe where nearly everything is destructible.”
- Cinematic single-player experience – A deep campaign loaded with attitude follows a wayward band of ordinary soldiers who risk it all on a quest for personal gain
- War, your way – Battlefield: Bad Company environments are nearly 100 percent destructible, meaning that any structure can be demolished down to its foundation. Gamers can shape the battlefield to match their play style – the possibilities are literally endless.
- New vehicles, weapons and toys – Land, air or sea, dozens of new tools are waiting for explosive experimentation. Battlefield: Bad Company gives gamers the building blocks to get creative and usher in a new era of their own “Battlefield moments”
- Frostbite game engine – DICE’s Frostbite game engine raises the bar for next-gen gaming, with stunning HD graphics that bring characters, vehicles, and environments to life like never before.
- Genre-defining multiplayer – Support for 24 players online* in an all new game mode, Gold Rush, designed to take full advantage of the game’s massively destructible environments.
- True “Through the gun” experience – DICE’s attention to detail is applied to the act of firing a weapon. Dozens of subtle changes to the FPS formula add up to a vastly improved shooting experience.