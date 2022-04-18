New Battlefield 2042 Update Will Finally Add Highly-Requested Feature

Electronic Arts and DICE have announced that the latest patch for Battlefield 2042 will finally be adding a much-requested feature: in-game voice chat. Since the release of the latest Battlefield title at the end of last year, DICE has slowly been adding a number of vital new features to the game, some of which probably should have been included at launch. And while it has taken a long time for some simple additions to the game to come about, voice chat will finally be making its debut in the coming day.

DICE revealed today that the latest patch for Battlefield 2042 will be going live across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms tomorrow on April 19th. The patch will be making a vast number of changes to the game overall, but VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) is likely the thing the new feature that will please fans the most. In-game voice chat is something that has been present in previous Battlefield titles, which is why many 2042 players have been asking for it to appear in this latest installment. Chat will be available in two forms with one version being available for parties and another for your squad.

The reason why voice chat is such a big deal in Battlefield 2042, in particular, is because of the game’s squad-based nature. Battlefield has always been a series that pushed players to work directly with those in their own squad. Because Battlefield 2042 didn’t previously feature squad chat, though, this is something that was a bit hard to encourage. Considering this Battlefield title also features larger player counts than ever before, it’s also more important than ever before that voice chat finally comes to the game. Whether or not this feature will see a return of a number of players remains to be seen, but it’s at least a step in the right direction.

