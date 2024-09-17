Battlefield Boss Talks Possibility of New Game Releasing on Nintendo Switch 2

EA's boss of all things Battlefield, Vince Zampella, has opened up about the possibility of the next game in the franchise releasing for Nintendo Switch 2. After years of silence, Zampella and those at EA finally shed some light on the latest installment in the Battlefield series this week. Notably, it was confirmed that the new Battlefield game will be set in a modern time period and will feature 64-person multiplayer rather than the 128-person matches originally seen in Battlefield 2042. And while there are still numerous questions to be had about the project, it seems that a release on Switch 2 could also be feasible.

Speaking to IGN, Zampella praised Nintendo as a great partner for EA and said that there's a chance Battlefield could eventually come to Switch 2. Zampella made sure to say that the Switch 2 "doesn't exist" at the moment as Nintendo hasn't yet announced what its next hardware will be. Still, whenever this reveal does happen, Zampella didn't outright shoot down the notion of Switch 2 being a platform that could be supported.

"I mean, since [Switch 2] isn't announced and it doesn't exist, I can't really comment on that," Zampella said. "But I would say absolutely, Nintendo, along with Microsoft and Sony, are great partners for us, are important to us on our business at EA, at Respawn, would love to see it. We don't have anything to announce, but is there a world? Sure. We love them as partners. They've been great to us. I love the [Switch]."

Perhaps the biggest thing against the next Battlefield game coming to Switch 2 is that the series has no history whatsoever on Nintendo platforms. Since the launch of Battlefield 1942 in 2002, every ensuing Battlefield game has only ever come to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. As a result, seeing the franchise land on Switch 2 would be a major surprise, although the likely success that the hardware will have could be enough for EA to consider supporting the platform.

For now, details on both the new Battlefield game and Nintendo Switch 2 remain sparse. EA hasn't even given its next Battlefield entry a formal title, but it's likely that this information will be divulged in 2025. As for the Switch 2, rumors continue to suggest that a reveal of the hardware could happen as soon as this month, although its eventual launch seems bound for next year.