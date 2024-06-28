3 Battlefield Games from the Xbox 360, PS3 Era Are Shutting Down

Battlefield fans will soon have to say goodbye to three different games if they're still playing on some PlayStation and Xbox consoles that are far outdated by now. Electronic Arts announced today that the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield: Hardline will all be retired from digital storefronts soon alongside their various DLC offerings. On top of that, the online services for each of those three Battlefield games on those consoles will all wind down in November, too, so if you're still playing on the PS3 or Xbox 360, it's time to start getting in your last few games.

The unfortunate but not unexpected Battlefield announcement was shared on X this week in a lengthy status update. Electronic Arts confirmed that this change will affect the digital versions of the Xbox 360 and PS3 games as well as "all extra related content such as DLC."

"Online services for these titles on these platforms will end on November 7th, 2024," the publisher said. "While the online components of these titles close for these platforms, if you own the game, you will still be able to play the single-player component."

Battlefield 3 is getting the worst of the deal since it's the only Battlefield game of the three that was released solely for the Xbox 360, PS3, and PC platforms with no Xbox One or PlayStation 4 versions ever released. This means that the console versions of Battlefield 3 will essentially be dead entirely, though a note shared in the status confirmed that the PC version of that game will still be functional. The Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC versions of Battlefield 4 and Battlefield: Hardline will also continue to function.

"Please note: Battlefield 3 will still be available for play on PC," the update continued. "Battlefield 4, and Battlefield: Hardline will still be available for play on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The announcement today does not affect these titles and platforms."

Electronic Arts has shut down the servers for many a game over the past few years which again is unfortunate for those looking to preserve their versions of these games after all this time, but given how many games the company publishes, it also shouldn't be surprising to see these things happening. The Xbox 360 marketplace itself is about to undergo some pretty massive changes of even greater scope with last-chance sales happening now before more content disappears.