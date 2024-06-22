Xbox Sale Makes Over 150 More Xbox 360 Games Much Cheaper

Xbox announced previously that it'd be slashing the prices of tons of Xbox 360 games ahead of the Xbox 360 marketplace sunsetting entirely. Seeing this Xbox 360 store full of digital versions of classics from that era going away was already a blow to those who still found use from their consoles or still buy Xbox 360 games for use on the Xbox Series X|S, but the going away sale at least meant that users could snag a bunch of games for far less than they'd usually be priced.

The first wave of those discounts happened in May, and a month later, Xbox is back with another wave of discounts. These newest sales on Xbox 360 games affect over 150 titles including Batman games, the older version of Alone in the Dark, Dead Island and its sequel Dead Island 2, and many more. There are a few games that aren't included in this list but are supposed to be there, however. Xbox noted that Just Dance Kids 2014, Voodoo Dice, Frogger: Hyper Arcade Edition, Need For Speed Undercover, Burnout 3: Takedown, LEGO Harry Potter, Harry Potter for Kinect, and Fight Night Round 3 are all supposed to be discounted by now but aren't just yet, so you'll have to wait to prices to be corrected on those to get the best deals.

As mentioned previously, the new wave of sales amounts to over 150 products, so we won't be listing them all here. You can find those newly discounted games under the June 19th section on this Xbox page with a sampling of the Xbox 360 games on sale found below:

New Sales on Xbox 360 Games

Alone in the Dark – $3.74

Batman: Arkham Asylum – $4.99

Batman: Arkham City – $4.99

Bulletstorm – $1.99

Dead Island – $1.00

Dead Rising – $1.99

Dead Rising 2 – $1.99

Devil May Cry 4 – $1.99

Far Cry 4 – $5.99

Kane and Lynch: Dead Men – $2.99

LEGO Marvel Avengers – $4.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $4.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – $4.99

Resident Evil 5 – $1.99

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – $4.49

Watch Dogs – $3.99

The ability to buy Xbox 360 games and DLC through this digital marketplace will end on July 29th, so be sure to get what you want from the sales before then.