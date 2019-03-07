New ‘Battlefield V’ Gameplay Video Showing Off Battle-Royale Mode In-Depth Leaks

Earlier today, some new evidence emerged that suggested Battlefield V’s battle royale mode “Firestorm,” is finally getting ready to release soon. And now a couple hours later, a new tutorial video of Firestorm has leaked, showing off the best-look at the mode yet.

In addition to providing our first look at Firestorm’s gameplay, the new video also provides the first glimpse at the mode’s map, as well as goes into some more granular details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Breaking: A tutorial video showcasing how the new Battle Royale mode in Battlefield V, called Firestorm, has leaked. First look the map + gameplay. Via r/BattlefieldV pic.twitter.com/UhevCSg4I5 — Battlefield + Anthem + Star Wars News (@bravoINTEL) March 7, 2019

Based on the leaked tutorial video, here’s the first look at the Firestorm map. pic.twitter.com/IDD9TlJiss — Battlefield + Anthem + Star Wars News (@bravoINTEL) March 7, 2019

As you may know, Firestorm is being developed by Criterion Games, aka a different EA-team than the one (DICE) who works on the series normally.

Firestorm will feature sixteen squads of four players and will feature all the normal hallmarks of the battle royale genre. Further, it’s described as containing the largest map the series has ever featured, which is probably why vehicles will be included from the jump.

As for what fans are thinking of the new footage, it seems most are either unimpressed or simply uninterested, but there are some who are excited to see more:

This would’ve been soooo much better if it was done in a modern setting not back to ww2😑, just throw the whole game out already — Adrian Saucedo (@adrian_saucedo5) March 7, 2019

Looks completely original and not copy pasted from any other br title, amazing — Debow killa (@Thenewdebow) March 7, 2019

Looks real good I can’t wait any longer now bring it next week @Battlefield — Julio S. Vega Velez (@julitomafia) March 7, 2019

A modern bf br would’ve been way better — doriannb (@dorjannb) March 7, 2019

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word that the mode will be standalone or free-to-play, which means you will need to cop Battlefield V to play it.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!