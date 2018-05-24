Battlefield V Developer Discusses Potential Battle Royale

The Battlefield V official reveal made its grand debut yesterday and many were surprised to see how wonderfully DICE blended new game concepts with familiar favourites. With Grand Operations, character customization, NO PREMIUM PASS!? It was a solid, if not muted, reveal. Muted especially when paired against the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal, which was shrouded in flash. Another aspect though that separated the two franchises was Battle Royale. Call of Duty jumped on that hype train, but Battlefield appears to have made a pass. Will that decision stick?

DICE Senior Producer Andreas Morrel recently sat down to discuss Battle Royale and if it has a place within the Battlefield universe. Morrel told our sister site GameSpot, “It’s hard to miss the battle royale frenzy that’s ongoing. We’re all very much fans of it, back at DICE, and we’re definitely looking to see how Battlefield can explore the Battle Royale genre.”

It looks like there are no current plans as of right now, but it’s not something to rule out either. With the co-op making a return, the story missions, and the Grand Operations – whether you like the mode or not, Battle Royale would fit in nicely as a voluntary, additional option. This isn’t the first time DICE has addressed this curiousity either, with previous execs stating that this wildly popular genre fits perfectly within their sandbox style, though not enough to be available at launch.

Perhaps Battle Royale will be one of those free post-launch add-ons mentioned in the reveal, we really don’t know at this point. What we do know, however, is that the next entry into the franchise seems to hit all of those good spots for long-time fans, including the writer of this article!

Battlefield V will be available worldwide October 19th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin for PC. Don’t forget that in celebration of Battlefield V’s launch, EA and DICE are giving all players the chance to grab Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 4 for free on the Road to Battlefield V. For a very limited amount of time, players can download and keep Battlefield 1 In the Name of Tsar and Battlefield 4 Final Stand.