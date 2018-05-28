Battlefield V Has No Battlepacks, Players Can “Choose Their Rewards Directly”

Battlefield V won’t have the Battlepacks found in previous games and will instead allow players to choose their rewards directly.

If you’ve been playing any of the past Battlefield games in recent years, you’ve likely opened some Battlepacks yourself and perhaps even purchased some to crack open more of the randomized loot. Over the course of the series, these Battlepacks contained items that ranged from vehicle and weapon cosmetics to attachments to the actual weapons themselves. You could purchase them yourself for real money or could earn them in-game through different tasks and prices.

When asked about the possibility of Battlepacks returning in Battlefield V, EA Dice replied through the game’s Twitter account to confirm that there would be no Battlepacks in the game and instead gave players an alternative to look forward to when it comes to unlocking more content.

There are no more Battlepacks. Instead, players will be able to choose their rewards directly or through rank up events. — #Battlefield V (@Battlefield) May 28, 2018

Further specifics weren’t provided on how the system will work, but it’s known that there will be two different forms of currency in Battlefield V. Polygon reported recently that there’d be a premium currency that can be purchased with real-world money as well as one that players will have to grind out in-game.

Regarding Battlefield V’s recent tweet about the exclusion of Battlepacks, it’s got some players wondering about whether this means that War Bonds will be making a return once again.

Oh god no, not war bonds or battle credits. BF3, 4 have the best systems, you wanted a gun or attachment.. You played that class and grinded. in BF1, after 2 weeks i had all guns, it wasn’t fun or rewarding — BlackHole_Hurricane™ (@_SuperNovaShaun) May 28, 2018

“choose their rewards directly” does that mean the return of war bonds ? rip @TheMister1752 pic.twitter.com/dLs4QFY1F0 — BattleVader 🌐 (@Battlevader) May 28, 2018

The Battlepacks have changed over the years with the most recent version being implemented in Battlefield 1. These Battlepacks were redesigned once again and included anything from skins to XP Boosts.

“We redesigned Battlepacks from the ground up with a focus on customization,” an older Battlefield 1 post said that explained how the new Battlepacks would work. “You’ll get Battlepacks for playing multiplayer matches, and when you crack one open, you’ll find an awesome Weapon Skin or a Vehicle Skin. Some packs may also include a piece of a craftable unique melee weapon or an XP Boost.”

Battlefield V is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin on October 19, but you can get early access to the game and start playing on October 16 by purchasing the game’s Deluxe edition.