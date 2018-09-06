Battlefield V Lets Players Build Snowmen, Apparently

There’s a lot of new features to enjoy within the upcoming FPS Battlefield V but what were weren’t expecting was to build snow-y companions. Apparently DICE went full Frozen and are asking players “Do you want to build a snowman?”

The revelation came from one Redditor that really just wanted to build a snowman during the beta. I played a little bit of the beta myself and honestly – I loved it. Visually, though buggy (it’s a beta), it was stunning and I enjoyed squads more than I thought I would.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the original poster, they said they were prompted to build a snowman when building reinforncements. Of course you can’t just say no to a request like that, so a snowman was then built. They mentioned in the comments that it was a bit time consuming but that it also made a little rewarding ‘jingle’ when completed – this could mean a potential achievement!

In other non-snowman related news, we recently learned more information regarding the Battlefield V Battle Royale mode: Firestorm.

“Watch a deep dive on Battlefield V, including details on our new Battle Royale mode ‘Firestorm’, Single Player War Stories, Multiplayer maps and modes, and our free post-launch live service, Tides of War,” boasted EA earlier this wek. “This is World War 2 like you’ve never seen or played before. Welcome to Battlefield V.”

Another interesting tid-bit is the player count. Some popular battle royale games out there can house up to 100 players. Firestorm will offer 64-player support with more of a focus on the immersive setting while staying true to the Battlefield WWII aesthetic.

Players will get to see more on the War Stories and more for themselves with the open beta going on now before the game launches on its new date, Nov. 20th.

Are you guys excited to get in on the FPS action, or is Call of Duty more your style? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!