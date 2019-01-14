‘Battlefield V’ Reveals ‘Chapter 2: Lightning Strikes’ Trailer and Patch Notes

EA DICE’s patch notes for the next big Battlefield V update have been revealed along with a trailer which previews what’s included in the next chapter and in the coming months.

“Chapter 2: Lightning Strikes” is the second chapter of Battlefield V content that kicks off this week on January 17th, and with it comes new weapons and game modes. Not all of those will be available right away though, but the trailer above gives players an idea of what’s waiting for them in the update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Squad Conquest is one of the first additions in Chapter 2, a different take on the normal Conquest mode. This new game type splits 32 players into two teams with three different flags on the map for players to take control of, DICE’s preview of the update said. There are also four new weapons to be added throughout Chapter 2, three of which are found below along with the class restrictions that have been placed on them.

Zk-383 SMG (Medic class)

Modele 1944 semi-automatic rifle (Assault class)

M1922 MMG (Support class)

Several changes have also been made to the Time to Death system as well as what DICE called the “Death Experience.” These fixes involve adding a camera that zooms in on a player’s killer to give them a better idea of how they were eliminated and the adjustment of the incoming damage indicator to better represent where players are taking fire from. Those two fixes are just part of the update though with he full patch notes seen here.

👀 With so much new content coming to #Battlefield V in Chapter 2: Lightning Strikes, read the full details on what’s coming in the latest update: //t.co/2lKo2SdaAS pic.twitter.com/6pxDN030Uz — #Battlefield V (@Battlefield) January 14, 2019

Chapter 2 is scheduled to run from January to March, and looking past the events coming in the first two months of the year, the trailer above previewed the game’s Firestorm mode. Firestorm is DICE’s take on the battle royale genre and features 64 players split into 16 squads, each of them fighting one another as they avoid an ever-approaching ring of fire around the map. The trailer doesn’t show much of the game mode, but it does reveal that tractors will be one of the vehicles players can control on the map. The fact that a squad commandeered the tractor seems to indicate it’ll fit up to four people, but that detail won’t be confirmed until DICE reveals its full patch notes for the Firestorm game mode.

Battlefield V’s Chapter 2: Lightning Strikes will start rolling out for all platforms on January 17th.