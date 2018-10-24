‘Battlefield V’ Developer Briefly Banned from ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’

A Battlefield V developer was banned from playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 before eventually having his access to the game restored.

Florian Le Bihan, a core gameplay designer working with EA DICE on Battlefield V, shared on Twitter that he’d been banned from Treyarch’s new Call of Duty game. Tweeting a screenshot of the message he received, he showed a notification that said he had “been banned from playing on the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 servers.” In the tweet, he asked Treyarch if they could “please not” in an attempt to get the ban reversed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After sharing that initial tweet, he said that he’d put together a collection of some montage-worthy clips. He compiled them into a video shown below that was aptly titled “TreyarchPLS” with nearly 3 minutes of headshots scored from the barrels of sniper rifles and the Mozu revolver that’s been terrorizing Black Ops 4’s multiplayer. Watching the clips below, it’s easy to see why other players might’ve reported him while thinking that he was cheating somehow, though knowing that the developer used to be a pro player makes the precise kills a bit more understandable.

“Accept this as a token of my appreciation towards your game (please unban),” he said in a follow-up tweet.

Whether the kill compilation worked or Treyarch simply caught wind of his plight and wanted to help resolve the issue, the Battlefield developer returned once again to say that he’d been unbanned from Black Ops 4 and could return to the game. He also took the chance to urge Treyarch to nerf that Mozu that he was making good use of in his video.

⚠️Alright everyone!!! ⚠️ I AM NOW OFFICIALLY FREE! can play the video game again!!! Thanks @Treyarch @TreyarchPC. I’ll try to keep it cool for a bit now… promise… 🙃 (btw please nerf dual wield saug, give some love to ARs and nerf op. modded Mozu on PC) #BlackOps4 pic.twitter.com/Vi0WnFUdOx — Florian – DRUNKKZ3 (@DRUNKKZ3) October 24, 2018

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now with Battlefield V planned for a November 20th, though the game’s battle royale mode won’t be releasing until next year.