Battlefield V Devs Say Female Characters Are “Here to Stay”

EA Dice has heard the rustlings within the Battlefield community regarding historical accuracy and playable female characters in Battlefield V, but the devs say that these female leads and more aren’t going anywhere.

Since the reveal of Battlefield V that occurred a few days ago, a vocal portion of the community has expressed its dissatisfaction with some of what was shown, particularly how prominently a female soldier was displayed. That’s where the claims of historical accuracy came into play – despite the fact that it’s true women did serve in World War II – and EA Dice general manager Oskar Gabrielson took to Twitter to address some of these concerns.

It’s been two days since the reveal of Battlefield V so I wanted to share some thoughts on the reactions so far. It sure seems we created a lot of excitement, and also some questions on a lot of different topics. — Oskar Gabrielson (@ogabrielson) May 25, 2018

First, let me be clear about one thing. Player choice and female playable characters are here to stay. pic.twitter.com/fvi9riUZDM — Oskar Gabrielson (@ogabrielson) May 25, 2018

Gabrielson continued and said that they at Dice want Battlefield V to “represent all those who were a part of the greatest drama in human history, and give players choice to choose and customize the characters they play.” He also said that one of the company’s goals is to create games that are “inclusive and diverse” while also pushing boundaries and ultimately making a fun game.

In a rebuttal to those who used historical accuracy as their argument’s anchor for why certain elements shouldn’t be included in Battlefield V, one of the most common responses has been to post the famous Battlefield 1 gif of soldiers using flamethrowers from the back of a horse. Gabrielson himself also shared the same reference and used it in his argument.

The Battlefield sandbox has always been about playing the way you want. Like attempting to fit three players on a galloping horse, with flamethrowers. With BFV you also get the chance to play as who you want. This is #everyonesbattlefield. pic.twitter.com/jZkzSRjIwL — Oskar Gabrielson (@ogabrielson) May 25, 2018

A female soldier was featured prominently in the trailer above, the preview that sparked much of this discussion since it was the first full look at the game that anyone had received. More female characters among other diverse soldiers were also featured in some of the first screenshots that were just revealed.

Battlefield V is launching for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 19.