‘Battlefield V’ Firestorm Battle Royale Details on Objectives, Vehicles, and More Revealed

The official trailer for Battlefield V‘s upcoming Battle Royale mode Firestorm finally arrived a few days ago, and fans are beginning to get hyped for the game’s take on the popular mode. That said, the reveal trailer, while nice to look at, didn’t contain much information regarding Firestorm. This has led to the developers posting on the EA website with a handful of details that fans have surely been seeking since the trailer was unveiled, and it’s looking like the upcoming Battle Royale is going to be massive.

In the post, they provided details about vehicles that will be featured in Firestorm, the fact that it’s the largest Battlefield map to date, and how that ring of fire seemingly stops for nobody. Here’s a brief rundown, according to the devs:

Wage war in a ring of fire that slowly shrinks the battlefield – don’t get trapped

Fight to be the last infantry squad standing of 64 players in 16 squads

The game-changing addition of Battlefield vehicles lets you wipe out unsuspecting squads with a tank or drive to survive with transport vehicles

Work together as a squad to secure objectives that grant better and rare gear

Clash on the biggest Battlefield map to date

Transform the map with Destruction

Feel battle royale brought to life with stunning Battlefield graphics and audio

Matches are tied to your Company and Battlefield V progression

Unlike other Battle Royale games, it would appear that the zone featured in Firestorm doesn’t stop shrinking, which is sure to add pressure to any match. It also looks like it won’t just be a shoot the enemy type of situation, as there will be objectives that need to be secured in order to obtain better loot.

“There will be several types of Objectives in a Firestorm match,” the post reads. “These will operate similar to those found in the iconic Conquest mode, except some will be found at fixed locations and some at random, with varying types of supplies, weapons, and vehicles. Work with your squad to play the Objectives and unlock the most valuable gear to increase your chances at being the last ones standing.”

As for vehicles, it seems that anything goes. According to the devs, “If you find something with wheels, you can drive it into battle – or plot a quick escape.” This was definitely on display in the trailer when the tractor came into play.

Battlefield V is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, while Firestorm is set to arrive on March 25th.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad to see a somewhat different approach to Battle Royale in Battlefield V‘s Firestorm? Do you think it will be successful in a post-Apex Legends world? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

