‘Battlefield V’ Firestorm Battle Royale Official Reveal Trailer

Battlefield V fans finally have a full look at DICE’s take on the battle royale genre with a brand new trailer revealing everything Firestorm has to offer when it debuts on March 25.

Firestorm is Battlefield’s brand of Battle Royale with the studio adding “Dominate on the largest Battlefield map ever with epic weapons and combat vehicles as a deadly ring of fire closes in. Scavenge, fight and survive to become the last squad standing.”

The Firestorm mode was first revealed before the game launched, though the team was very clear that its release would be awhile after launch. With a few teasers earlier this week and a new leak saying it was dropping soon, it’s good to finally have that release date marked down on the calendar with a full look at what’s ahead.

Another thing that makes Firestorm different is that like Apex Legends, it’s veering away from the 100-player drop. Instead, Firestorm will offer 64-player support with a focus on the mode’s more immersive properties versus just another PvP experience.

Teams of 16 will take to the familiar World War II setting once more and experience the world of battle royale through historic eyes.

Are you excited to see DICE’s take on battle royale, or did they wait to long to implement it? With Call of Duty Blackout is doing so well with that market in addition to the recently launched Apex Legendsm did DICE wait too long to reveal this long-awaited feature? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

