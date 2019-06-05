Battlefield V Has Four New Maps On The Way

DICE continues going in on Battlefield V with the content, especially with the arrival of Tides of War Chapter 4: Defying the Odds. Along with the new content will be four new maps for players to enjoy as they arrive throughout this summer. Two of the new maps will be of the close-quarters variety, surely giving many a reason to get in on all of the glorious action. Of course, this is in addition to the level cap being increased, which will go from 50 to 500 later this summer as well. Let’s get into what sort of maps are on the way.

“Continue the Battle of Greece on the narrow streets of Marita and face all-out war on the vast Al Sundan map,” reads the description provided by DICE. “Get up-close and personal in Provence and Lofoten. Further down the road, enjoy the meat grinder of Operation Underground and the awakening of a giant in Chapter 5.”

Here’s a rundown of what is ahead for Battlefield V players:

Al Sundan (June 27th)

The fight moves to the North African desert on this vast, open map based on the war story Under No Flag. Engage alongside a lush desert coast and contrasting harsh environments. With large distances, vehicle-based teamplay, and battles across all ranges, you’ll always have plenty of choices.

Marita (July)

The Battle of Greece continues! Deploy on a sloping mountain ridge and within the tight streets of a rural town on this infantry-focused map. Tanks and aircraft will stand aside for intense gunfights and sneaky flanks in the cobbled streets. Stay alert and prepare for challenging, vertical gameplay.

Two New Close Quarters Maps (August)

Destroy an explosives production factory in Lofoten Islands. Unseat the Axis occupation in Provence. Get up-close and personal on maps tailored for intimate infantry combat where teamwork, skill, and adaptation are your keys to victory.

