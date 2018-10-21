‘Battlefield V’ Players Will Get Free Items at Launch

Battlefield V players will get two free items when the game releases next month, EA DICE said.

Originally planned for an October 19th release before the game was delayed, Battlefield V is now scheduled to be out on November 20th. On the day of the original release date, EA DICE’s general manager Oskar Gabrielson shared a video on Twitter where he said that players would get two free items when they log into the game, one of them being an emblem and the other a helmet.

Today we were going to launch #BattlefieldV, but as you know we pushed the release a month to get extra time for polish and act on all the feedback you’ve given us. You’ve been super patient with us and as a token of our appreciation, our team built a small gift. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/q1kyUtXh6c — Oskar Gabrielson (@ogabrielson) October 19, 2018

Thanking players for their feedback on the game and reiterating that the developers pushed back the game to make it a more polished experience, Gabrielson said that all players will have access to the free content at launch.

“So, as a small token of appreciation, when you log into the game, you’ll have a special gift waiting for you,” Gabrielson said. “A helmet and an emblem that you can show off on the battlefield.”

Shown towards the end of the video, both the helmet and the emblem have “SNAFU” imprinted on them, the “A” in the emblem changed to look like an upside down “V” from the game’s name. It appears that all players will have to do to find the new loot is simply log into the game once it’s released with the emblem and helmet then able to be used when customizing their characters.

Gabrielson announced the delay of the new Battlefield game at the end of August with just over a month before the game was supposed to release. Citing feedback from players who experienced the game during closed alpha tests and at event shows like E3 and Gamescom, Gabrielson referenced core gameplay improvements, gameplay temp, visibility, and other facets as areas the developers wanted to improve before the game released.

“We believe we have one of the best Battlefield games ever on our hands,” Gabrielson said in August. “A game that will deliver on an emotional journey through the return of unseen single player War Stories, a deep multiplayer experience, Battle Royale, along with our new live service, Tides of War – a journey across multiple theaters of WW2 and designed to keep our community together.”

Battlefield V releases for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 20th.