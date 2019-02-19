New ‘Battlefield V’ Grand Operation Brings Back Rush Mode

Battlefield V’s newest Battle of Hannut Grand Operation is starting this week with the new event marking the return of the Rush game mode.

EA DICE laid out the plans for the new Grand Operation in a blog post which detailed how the multi-day event will play out. Beginning on February 21st, the new Grand Operation will put players in tanks and different maps as new and returning players try out the Rush mode.

“On February 21, a new Grand Operation, the Battle of Hannut, will be permanently added to Battlefield V,” EA DICE’s blog post about the new Grand Operation explained. “You’ll start the fight on a revamped Panzerstorm map, battle through the countryside of Arras, and be among the first to experience the return of Rush to Battlefield V – a 64-player version of the classic Battlefield mode.”

The countryside will tremble as armor clashes with armor at the Battle of Hannut, the largest tank battle of World War 2, and the setting of a new #Battlefield V Grand Operation commencing February 21. Prepare for battle: //t.co/eLgYKuC20Y pic.twitter.com/455Zpegaij — #Battlefield V (@Battlefield) February 19, 2019

The Rush mode consists of twice the number of normal players with 64 total combatants existing on the Arras maps during the Grand Operation. On Arras, players have to either plant bombs on enemy objectives or prevent the other team from doing so while Panzerstorm’s Breakthrough mode consists of more vehicular combat given that the map’s built for tank fights.

EA DICE also shared a breakdown of the new Grand Operation’s contents and which game modes will be featured on the different maps, all of that found below:

Battle of Hannut

Day 1 Map: Panzerstorm Mode: Airborne

Day 2 Map: Panzerstorm Mode: Breakthrough

Day 3 Map: Arras Mode: 64-player Rush

Day 4 (in the event of a tie) Map: Arras Mode: Final Stand



There’s also going to be a smaller version of Rush that consists of the normal 32 players and will be playable as a standalone mode. It’ll be playable on the Twisted Steel, Narvik, and Devastation maps, but it’s only going to be live there starting on March 7th. No end date for that limited-time mode was provided, but before and after it’s playable on those maps, it’ll only be available in the Battle of Hannut Grand Operation.

Battlefield V’s new Grand Operation is scheduled to kick off on February 21st.