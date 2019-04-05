‘Battlefield V’ Adds Microtransactions Called “Battlefield Currency”

Yesterday, a brand-new type of microtransaction was added to Battlefield V by DICE and EA. Because why not, it’d been awhile since the game’s fanbase was up-in-arms. The microtransactions come in the form of Battlefield Currency, which is purchased with real-life money. That said, DICE is assuring fans that the “balanced rock-paper-scissors gameplay that is the foundation of the series is going nowhere.” Further, player skill will continue to be paramount.

“The balanced rock-paper-scissors gameplay that has always been the foundation of the Battlefield series isn’t going anywhere,” reads a new blog post. Player skill will continue to be paramount with the addition of Battlefield Currency, which gives players more ways to acquire items to customize their characters and arsenal in Battlefield V.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the aforementioned post, there’s now two types of currency: Company Coin, which is earned via gameplay, and Battlefield Currency, which is acquired with cold-hard cash. The latter can be used to purchase elite sets, time savers, and cosmetic customization items inside the Armory. Elite sets and time savers are notably not in the game yet, but this will change in the future.

The former will be added in Chapter 3 and let you play as a distinct soldier in multiplayer modes. In other words, each “Elite” is a unique character with a name and background, and that comes with their own voice-overs, cosmetic items, etc. They don’t provide any gameplay advantage. Meanwhile, the latter will come in the form of Tier Catch-Ups and XP Boosts, so pretty standard stuff.

Battlefield Currency will also let you now obtain new Epic items, as well as a number of cosmetic items that were previously locked behind Company Coin.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to release new cosmetic items that can be obtained through direct progression, Company Coins, and/or Battlefield Currency,” writes DICE. “We want to give every player a chance to access new cosmetic items, whether they choose to spend real-world money or earn content through gameplay.

“In Battlefield V, every Chapter brings a new battlefield through additional maps, modes, challenges, and a stockpile of fresh gear. As your journey through World War 2 progresses, Battlefield Currency is intended to give you another path to get soldiers, weapons, and vehicles that look the way you want — and give you and your squad more ways to triumph through balanced rock-paper-scissors gameplay. We’ll see you on the battlefield!”

If you want you can read more about Battlefield Currency by clicking right here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!