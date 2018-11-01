‘Battlefield V’ Official Launch Maps Revealed

We’re less than three weeks away from the arrival of the latest game in the Battlefield series, which promises to expand upon the single player War Stories. But of course, many fans are coming for the multiplayer; and based on a new trailer that just debuted for the game, we’ve got a lot to look forward to.

As you can see in the trailer above, there’s a lot of territory you’ll be able to cover in Battlefield V, including maps that are based in France, Holland, Norway and North Africa.

The three-something minute video covers a lot of territory in a short amount of time. There are nine launch maps in all, but keep in mind that more are expected to be added as the game’s DLC plan unfolds shortly following its release.

These maps include Narvik, Fjell 652, Rotterdam, Devastation, Twisted Steel, Arras, Hamada, Aerodrome and Panzerstorm. The trailer gives you a good idea of what to expect from each one.

First up is Hamada in North Africa, which is the largest map that’ll be offered in Battlefield V at launch, with miles of territory to cover.

Aerodrome also takes place in North Africa, with a desecrated air base serving as home for some amazing battles, both indoor and out.

We then get a look at Twisted Steel in France, with the biggest structure ever created for a Battlefield game, a bridge that’s been mangled by war. But you can also fight above and beneath in planes and tanks.

There’s also the Arras map in France, with a full field in which to cover as you take on opponents, as well as a small town that you’ll need to take over.

Rotterdam in Holland offers a full-scale take on urban combat, whether you take on soldiers on foot or within a tank. Just prepare for snipers that are hiding in buildings.

Devastation also takes place in Holland, with another city-based map that’s centrally focused for tight combat.

Inspired by the Invasion of Norway, the Narvik map looks quite tranquil; but you’ll soon be fighting for control of a harbor town, utilizing ground soldiers and vehicles to try and take over.

There’s also the Fjell 652 map in Norway, which is higher up in the mountains, “creating a combat dynamic new to Battlefield,” according to the narrator. Watch out for that cold weather!

And coming “post-launch” is a new Tides of War map, Panzerstorm. Here, you’ll do battle in a quiet little Belgian town that’s about to pick up business. It’ll enable you to recreate a legendary World War II battle as you clean house.

“These locations are just the beginning,” the narrator notes, promising more maps, modes and other goodies. We can’t wait!

Battlefield V releases on November 20 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.