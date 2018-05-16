Battlefield V Confirmed by EA, Full Reveal Next Week

Battlefield V has now officially been confirmed by EA with a full reveal scheduled for May 23.

Following some teasers that indicated a reveal of the Battlefield game would be coming sometime soon, a new section of Battlefield’s website has now been erected that provides more details on the upcoming reveal. The site now confirms that the name of the next game from EA will indeed be Battlefield V while listing some of what’ll be included in May 23’s livestream.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The next chapter of EA DICE’s groundbreaking all-out war saga is Battlefield V,” the teaser sites says. “Tune in on May 23 for a first look into how your epic journey with Battlefield V will be. On the Battlefield V Live Reveal, the team developing the game will share their vision.”

The site also offers a cryptic message in closing that says “Battlefield will never be the same.”

Exact times for the live reveal were also shared on the site. On May 23, Battlefield players can either return to the Battlefield site or the series’ YouTube channel at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT / 10 p.m. CET. The livestream can also be viewed through both Twitch and Mixer if you find those preferable. The live reveal stream has already been embedded in the site and is counting down the days till EA reveals the next project.

Comedian and host of The Daily Show Trever Noah will also be joining E3 during the big reveal. Noah revealed shared the news on Twitter earlier in the day that he’d be hosting the reveal on May 23, though the Battlefield V name wasn’t mentioned at the time. The title was strongly hinted at though with Noah ending his tweet by saying that the news was “V EXCITING” along with a video that showed him drinking out of a coffee cup with a large “V” emblazoned on the cup.

#ad The rumors are true (rumors that I started, but still…) I will be hosting the @Battlefield Live Reveal on Wed, May 23rd. Catch it streaming live on the #Battlefield YouTube. V EXCITING! pic.twitter.com/7B3fpTpQ6x — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) May 16, 2018

Though it’s unknown what’ll be included in the reveal as far as game details or gameplay go, there are certainly enough rumors to give Battlefield players some ideas. Previous reports say that the game will indeed have a campaign, contrary to what’s been said about Call of Duty’s next game, though more on that will hopefully be shared next week.

The official reveal for Battlefield V takes place next week on May 23.