Battlefield V Roadmap Revealed, Includes New Maps, Pacific Theater, and More

Today during EA Play, EA and DICE provided an information dump about the future of Battlefield V, which includes multiple new maps, new modes, new weapons, and most notably, a new theater of war: the Pacific. In other words, it provided a roadmap detailing the end of Chapter 3 and 4 and teasing what will come in Chapter 5. And there’s a lot of content coming, especially in the form of maps, which should please PS4, Xbox One, and PC players who feel the game has been slow to add content and have been disappointed that the game has only added one map since launch.

Here’s the roadmap:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ending in June – Chapter 3: Trial by Fire Outpost – New Mode: Weekly Experience Firestorm – Update

June 27 to August – Chapter 4: Defying the Odds June 27 – New Map: Al Sundan, New Weapons July – New Map: Marita, New Weapons August – New Career Rank: Reach 500, Two New Maps Tailored for Intimate Infantry COmbat: Provence and Lofoten Islands

September New Feature: Private Games

October New Map: Operation Underground

Starting Fall 2019 – Chapter 5 Before 2020: Three New Maps Including Iwo Jima New Factions: U.S. and Japan Before 2020: At Least Seven New Weapons and Gadgets New Vehicles Including Boats



One of big focal points of the EA Play presentation was the game’s second upcoming map, Marita, which is an infantry-focused map that will be added sometime in July after the desert map Al Sundan is added. Unfortunately, a trailer for Al Sundan hasn’t been released (though you can see it the video at the top of the article), but DICE did reveal a trailer for Marita, which you can check out below:

Obviously the most notable piece of content in this roadmap though is the new theater of war, which will be taking players to the Pacific.

“The Pacific Theater has been part of the Battlefield DNA ever since the game-changing debut of Battlefield 1942,” says DICE. “Now, we’re crafting the ultimate reimagining of the conflict. As the U.S. and Japan enter the fight, expect additional maps, including a modern take on an absolute Battlefield classic: Iwo Jima. You’ll be able to use amphibious units to pummel the war-ridden shores and an expanded arsenal to rouse your squad to victory.”

Prepare to deploy to the Pacific. An entirely new theater of war is coming to Battlefield V! #RTXOn #E32019 pic.twitter.com/iBZGO7zNgx — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) June 8, 2019

For more finer details and media on the upcoming content, be sure to check out EA’s post about the roadmap by clicking right here.