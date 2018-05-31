Battlefield V Teases New Airborne Mode

The countdown to DICE’s Battlefield V begins now that we have a release date and an epic first look at what’s to come! The World War 2-centric story brings with it new Grand Operations, insane levels of character customization, and … wait for it … no premium pass! There is a lot to look forward to and to keep fans on their toes, the official Battlefield Twitter is teasing something special. Prepare those birds, boys, we’re going in!

Say hello to Airborne: a new #Battlefield V mode where you’ll parachute into the battlefield and work with your squad to destroy enemy artillery, or defend them and make sure the threat from above is dealt with. pic.twitter.com/Pw9j7isjFe — #Battlefield V (@Battlefield) May 31, 2018

“Say hello to Airborne: a new Battlefield V mode where you’ll parachute into the battlefield and work with your squad to destroy enemy artillery, or defend them and make sure the threat from above is dealt with,” DICE teases ahead of their EA Play event at this year’s E3! Drop down, squad up and take out the enemy with a ferocious efficiency.

Not much else about it is known at the time, but we do know that the game will be playable at the EA Play event later on this month! Not only that, but we’re expected to get even more gameplay footage as well as brand new info!

In other Battlefield V news, DICE is doing away with how they usually handle their post-launch services. EA tells us, “Tides of War is DICE’s new approach to live services, where players will set out on an epic journey with their Company in unexpected battles throughout World War 2. There will be no premium pass, all players will have access to the same maps and modes, keeping the community unified as they progress through Battlefield V. In Tides of War, their journey through World War 2 will grow through themed experiences that will include events and all-new ways to play like Grand Operations, while also unlocking the latest themed rewards such as weapons and vehicles to further shape their Company.”

Battlefield V

will be available worldwide October 19th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin for PC.