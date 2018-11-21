‘Battlefield V’ Has Vehicle Unlocks and Customization To Keep You Busy

Vehicles play a big part in Battlefield V, especially for players that aren’t crazy about getting everything done on foot. But what steps do you take when it comes to unlocking all the vehicles available within the game? Fortunately, we’ve got a few details on how to get started.

Dexerto recently ran a report talking about how to begin collecting vehicles. The company noted that you can unlock them through progression, as they become available to you after completing missions. While a breakdown hasn’t been revealed yet, there are a number to choose from.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alas, you can’t customize them just yet. That option won’t be available until early in December, when a new update will bring the first chapter of the long-awaited Tides of War mode to the game. Once that’s done, you can run wild when it comes to designing your tank or plane of choice.

What you can do in the meantime, however, is set up specializations for your vehicle. Using these, you can give your tank unique tools to take the fight to the enemy, such as armor-piercing rounds and anti-tank mines. Like the vehicles, you can unlock them by making progress throughout the game.

What’s more, specialization is quite customizable in its own right. You can actually change up what you use in-between multiplayer matches, in case something’s not working for you, just as you would with your foot soldiers.

In all, there are 14 different land vehicles and 10 aerial vehicles to choose from, that can be unlocked over the course of the game. There are probably going to be more introduced in the months ahead as downloadable content comes to Battlefield V, though Electronic Arts and DICE haven’t confirmed any details just yet. More than likely, we’ll hear more once Tides of War drops, with some possible surprise vehicles coming to us in time for Christmas. (So far, we only know about a new map, Panzerstorm, coming to the game.)

We’ll let you know what else is confirmed for the game. But Battlefield V is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, so you can jump in and begin unlocking a plethora of stuff.

(Hat tip to Dexerto for the scoop!)