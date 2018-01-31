Bayonetta 1 and 2 Drops Exciting New Nintendo Switch Trailer

Nintendo recently revealed a brand new trailer celebrating the upcoming release of Bayonetta 1 and Bayonetta 2 on the Nintendo Switch this February!

The trailer above proves that this Witch is a badass, showing off stellar fighting moves and her iconic style. Seeing her take on ferocious enemies, her staple weaponry … I mean come on, even her hair is deadly! The latest video just encapsulates why this is such a beloved franchise, and we’re definitely excited to see that Tag Climax mode in action when the game drops on February 16th! Play solo, play co-op – it’s everything we want from a Bayonetta title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More about Bayonetta coming to the Nintendo Switch:

“Bayonetta is a butt-kicking, havoc-wreaking witch, and she’ll shoot, whip, slice, and burn angels as she uncovers the truth about her own past. Her weapons and moves are all stylishly over-the-top, but she can also dodge attacks to slow down time, and inflict Torture Attacks on her enemies.

This is the prequel to the Bayonetta 2 game, and it’s every bit as sassy, destructive, and epic as you’d expect. Bayonetta is the fashionable and foxy unholy offspring of an Umbra Witch and a Lumen Sage, and she’s lost her memory after being asleep at the bottom of a lake for 500 years. Use Wicked Weaves to summon Infernal Demons, dodge enemies’ dangerous attacks to slow down time, and punish angels with deadly devices. You can even dress Bayonetta up in four Nintendo-themed costumes—Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Link, and Samus Aran.”

Bayonetta 2:

“Wield wild weapons and execute deadly moves—like the powerful Umbran Climax—to take out angels and demons in this breathtaking action game. You can even team up with friends in 2-player online or local wireless co-op fights (additional accessories required; sold separately.)

Bayonetta is a butt-kicking, havoc-wreaking witch who wields sweet weapons like pistols, whips, hammers, flamethrowers, and poison bows. But it’s not just about brawn—it’s also about style. Bayonetta is deadly but sleek, with moves like Witch Time that slows down time itself, and the all-new Umbran Climax—a special magic attack that summons Infernal Demons to devastate enemies. The Bayonetta™ 2 game also features an online and local wireless 2-player cooperative mode where players bet halos on their performance and work together to amplify their sass, cause destruction, and score some riches.”

Foxy, sassy Bayonetta is a butt-kicking witch who’s back to wreak havoc

Wield stylish moves and deadly weapons—like a poison bow and flamethrowers

Use magic to execute Umbran Climax and summon Infernal Demons to do your bidding

Team up with other players in the 2-player Tag Climax co-op mode via local wireless or online (additional accessories required; sold separately)

Currently, Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order the Bayonetta bundle for the Nintendo Switch.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.