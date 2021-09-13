Bayonetta 3: New Tweets From Voice Actor Have Nintendo Fans Worried

Nintendo and PlatinumGames have been incredibly quiet regarding development on Bayonetta 3, but a new detail might have been revealed, and it’s not one that fans were hoping to hear; apparently voice actor Hellena Taylor might not be reprising her role as the title character. Yesterday, Taylor posted a Tweet mentioning how much the character has meant to her over the years. When one fan mentioned that they couldn’t imagine the character voiced by anyone else, Taylor cryptically wrote “well you might have to.” Naturally, this led to a lot of confused replies from fans, but the voice actor avoided any specific confirmation.

“I’m not at liberty to say,” Taylor replied to one fan that asked for more details.

Obviously, none of this is set in stone. Some fans speculated that Nintendo might have opposed bringing Taylor back, but it’s strange that the company would opt to do this when Taylor has voiced the character in both Bayonetta games, as well as in the Super Smash Bros. series. It’s possible that negotiations are under way, or there’s some other explanation entirely! There’s just no way of knowing right now, and it’s always disappointing for long-time fans when a character is recast.

Bayonetta 3 is probably one of the most highly-anticipated games on Nintendo Switch. Announced nearly four years ago, Nintendo and PlatinumGames have barely discussed the title since. This has led to some speculation that the game was cancelled, leading to frustration from director Hideki Kamiya. Back in June, Kamiya sternly addressed those types of comments, calling them “reckless” and “annoying public waste.” Fans can’t be blamed for wondering where the game is, and Kamiya did sympathize. It’s clear that development on the game is coming along, but there’s a lot we don’t know, and now it seems fans have a new question. Hopefully we’ll have an answer on Taylor’s role sooner, rather than later.

Bayonetta 3 will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

