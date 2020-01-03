Bayonetta 3 Developer Teases That “Big News” Is Coming Soon

According to the president of PlatinumGames, “big news” from the studio is coming soon. For those that don’t know: PlatinumGames is the Japanese developer behind games and series like Bayonetta, NieR: Automata, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, Astrail Chain, and much more. Currently, it’s developing Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch, Babylon’s Fall for PC and PS4, two new IPS, and a few less notable projects.

That all said, it sounds like it will be sharing some news about at least one of these projects in the coming months. Speaking to Japanese publication Inside Games, Kenichi Sato, the aforementioned president, teased that it’s “the beginning of a new stage” for the developer. And part of this is because the Tokyo Olympic Games. With a huge surge in interest in Japan, Sato wants to ensure his company is operating at “full speed” during 2020 to capitalize on the rare increase in mind share.

Unfortunately, this is where the tease ends, but it sounds like this “big news” pertains to the studio’s new games and its foray into self-publishing. It could be a Bayonetta 3 release date, which is certainly big news, but not exactly a signal of a new era at PlatinumGames.

Anyway, in other recent and related news, the director of the aforementioned Bayonetta 3 recently took to social media to blast the Nintendo Switch, the system he’s making an exclusive game for. More specifically, the visionary took aim at the Nintendo Switch’s home menu.

“The Nintendo Switch’s Home Menu is a piece of crap, all of the sh***y gigantic game icons are lined up in a row, but the rest of the games are tossed into a trash can called ‘All Games’… I wonder have they (the people that made the menu) ever played the Nintendo Switch,” reads the tweet (translated by Nintendo Soup).

スイッチの糞ホーム、糞デカいゲームのサムネが数個貧相に並んでそれ以外のゲームは「すべてのゲーム」つーゴミ箱に放り込まれててマジありがてえわ…ｳﾄﾞﾝﾃﾝﾆの人間スイッチ遊んだことねえだろ…？ 売ってお終いか…？ — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) December 30, 2019

Thanks, VCG.