Bayonetta 3 Developer Discusses Possibility of PlayStation and Xbox Ports

Bayonetta 3 is looking like it will be one of the biggest Nintendo Switch exclusives of 2022, and fans of the series on PlayStation and Xbox can’t be blamed for feeling a bit jealous. PlatinumGames’ Hideki Kamiya recently addressed the possibility of ports on Twitter, while making it more than clear that it won’t be happening anytime soon. Nintendo is funding development of the game, just as it did with Bayonetta 2. That means Bayonetta 3 will remain exclusive unless Nintendo finds some incentive to put it on other platforms. Kamiya’s comments (translated by Nintendo Everything) can be found below.

“I mean, I guess the likelihood of Bayonetta 2 and 3 coming to PS5 andXbox isn’t impossible – it’s Nintendo’s decision. By that same logic,it’s not impossible that games like Mario and Zelda could be show up onPS5 or whatever. So good luck sending passionate pleas to Nintendo andtrying to get that to happen… If I were you, I’d simply buy a Switch,” wrote Kamiya.

Since Mario and Zelda aren’t going to be heading to other consoles anytime soon, it’s easy to infer Kamiya’s meaning with these Tweets! For all intents and purposes, the series will remain exclusive to the Switch platform as long as Nintendo wills it.

Console exclusives can often be a tough pill to swallow, but it’s worth pointing out that Bayonetta wouldn’t have received sequels at all if it weren’t for Nintendo. The company provided funding for these games when no one else would, allowing the series to continue. The move gave the Wii U a strong exclusive when Bayonetta 2 first released back in 2014, and it could result in a system seller when Bayonetta 3 releases next year. Those hoping to play these games for themselves are just going to have to suck it up and purchase a Nintendo Switch, if they haven’t already; they might even find some other games to enjoy!

Bayonetta 3 will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2022. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you disappointed Bayonetta 3 won't release on other consoles? What do you think of the game so far?