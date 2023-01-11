Bayonetta 3 Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update has been released for Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch, bringing the game up to version 1.2.0. This update is fairly substantial, and actually makes some parts of the game easier than they were before. Most notably, several Nifelheim stages have had their difficulty level lessened; in some cases, that translates to an increased time limit, while in other cases players have more lives to complete each stage. There are also a handful of bug fixes, which should make things run a bit smoother! Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below:

Ver. 1.2.0 (Released January 10, 2023)

Combat Adjustments

Adjusted Viola's activation window for "Block" and activation conditions for Witch Time. Block activation window added after releasing Block (during the release animation). Added an additional animation when Witch Time takes effect, making its activation easier to realize. The allotted duration of Witch Time, and its activation window have been lengthened. Now, when block is activated when player is attacked, player will receive damage effect, but block will succeed and activate Witch Time. Now, combo can continue (with Dodge Offset) when player uses Block to activate Witch Time. If the Block input is used repeatedly, the granted Witch Time duration will decrease.

Adjustments made to prevent Viola's evasive input and Cheshire's summoning input from activating Assault Slave while maintaining invincibility if they are used in rapid succession.

Weapons "Simoon", "Tartarus" and Viola's Charge Attacks can now continue to hold charge, even if dodged or blocked.

Wink Slave can now be activated from the combos "PKP*" and "PKK*" for the weapons "G-Pillar", "Dead End Express" and "Cassiopeia". *P is Punch, and K is Kick

When equipping the accessories "Infernal Communicator" and "Pulley's Butterfly" to summon Devils and Butterflies, it is now possible to cancel the summoning motion by dodging or blocking.

Niflheim

The following Niflheim stage conditions were changed to lower the difficulty:

Chapter 2 Verse 5 (Casual to Expert): 120 second time limit changed to 150 second time limit

Chapter 3 Verse 4 (Casual to Expert): Two lives increased to three lives

Chapter 5 Verse 2 (Casual to Expert): 150 second time limit changed to 180 second time limit

Chapter 6 Verse 8 (Casual to Expert): Two lives increased to three lives

Chapter 9 Verse 8 (Casual to Expert): 60 second time limit changed to 80 second time limit

Chapter 10 Verse 1 (Casual to Expert): 140 second time limit changed to 160 second time limit

Chapter 12 Verse 5 (Casual to Expert): One life increased to two lives

Game Modes

Conditions for obtaining the "Tricolored Keys" needed to unseal the "Old Picture Book" have been made easier. "Tricolored Keys" will be automatically available on the chapter select screen once it becomes possible to access the "Gates of Hell".

Even if the player already has access to the Gates of Hell, or has already obtained one or two keys, they will automatically obtain the remaining keys when going to the chapter select screen after applying the update.

Other Changes

Adjustments have been made to the Golem Treasure Chests found in stages. Time limits have been increased, and difficulty has been lowered. Golem Chest fragmenting animation can now be fast-forwarded with the B-button.

Adjustments have been made to reduce situations with poor camera visibility.

Adjusted game balance.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in Verse 5 of Chapter 7 that prevented progress when certain actions were performed while controlling Cheshire.

Fixed a problem with the accessory "Hymn of Durga" in which its effect was not being applied to some attacks.

Fixed an issue where using Alruna's "Bondage Whip (P or K* long press)" skill in certain situations would cause the enemies to to die instantly.

Fixed an issue where the weapons using "Crow Within" (J* long press)" with "Scarborough Fair" and "Love is Blue" would cause player to move forward significantly under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where Bayonetta's animations would not play correctly when switching weapons immediately after using the "Crow Within (J* long press)" with the weapons "Scarborough Fair" and "Love is Blue".

Fixed a bug that caused "Black Pearl Rain (Rotate L stick + S*)" for Infernal Demon "Kraken" to trigger "Wink Slave" with abnormally high attack power.

Fixed a bug that caused "Devil Rodin" to be stuck for a time when using "After Burner Kick (↑K* in midair)" continuously, immediately after rising up with a prior "After Burner Kick (J・K*)".

Fixed a bug in which Viola's Assault Slave was able to summon Infernal Demons in "Infernal Demon-prohibited areas".

Fixed an error in the hand symbol seen in Cutie J's transformation sequence viewable in Side Chapter.

Fixed other issues to make the game more enjoyable to play.

*P is Punch, K is Kick, S is Shoot, and J is Jump.

While Bayonetta 3 only released a few months ago, Nintendo and PlatinumGames have big plans for the future of the series! A spin-off game is set to release soon, titled Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. Bayonetta Origins looks like a significant departure from past games in the series, but supervising director Hideki Kamiya is hoping that fans will give it a chance. It remains to be seen whether the spin-off will manage to live-up to the critical success of previous series entries, but fans won't have to wait too long to find out, as Bayonetta Origins will release on March 17th.

Are you happy about these changes for Bayonetta 3? Do you plan on checking out the spin-off in March? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!