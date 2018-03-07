Bayonetta’s Honest Game Trailer Is As Naughty As You Guessed It Would Be

It’s true, Bayonetta isn’t your conventional Nintendo character. But she’s been, ahem, thrust back into the spotlight as of late, with the release of Bayonetta 1 and 2 on Nintendo Switch, and a third game announced and likely coming this year.

Now, to commemorate her return and her over-the-top antics, Smosh Games has released a new Honest Game Trailer that isn’t afraid to ask the tough questions, like, “Um, is this too sexy for Nintendo?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The narrator begins by mentioning Platinum Games, the “masters of insane anime action,” and then digs into the game and how it “gets all the way to second base.”

We then go into the game content, where the narrator talks about how the game is loaded with action that’s a cross between “Devil May Cry and softcore pornography,” and how the “titty witch with hair for clothes that gets naked to do special moves, who spends most of the game strapping literal angels to torture devices and spanking them to death.” He then says the game is a experience made up of “blazing action, fetish fan service, and straight up sacriledge, that would give the ‘games are bad for kids’ people an instant hate-gasm if they ever heard of it.”

He then talks about how it’s become a “core Nintendo franchise,” and then complains how his “erotic Wario series” was too much.

We then get a closer look at Bayonetta and the secondary characters that surround her “and annoying children,” to murder the guardians of Paradiso, through ridiculous and yet “barely justified set pieces,” in a storyline “that’s as incomprehensible as it is totally awesome.”

“I don’t know what’s going on, but I know that it’s great.”

It then digs into the weapons, the slo-mo witch time techniques, and “insane and challenging battles that will push your skills to the limits” – until you score a lackluster trophy as a result.

It dives into gameplay a little bit, which involves solving puzzles and driving a motorcycle, as well as a stage that “makes you play Space Harrier for ten minutes.”

It’s a great Honest Trailer, and you can watch it in full above. Oh, and watch out for the “boobs” mention, of course. (Or should we say mentions?)

Bayonetta 1 + 2 is available for Nintendo Switch. The games are also available for Wii U.