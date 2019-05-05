Bayonetta Studio Has a Secret Project That’s “Never Been Done Before”

PlatinumGames is currently working on Bayonetta 3, but it’s also get several other titles in the works. One of those hasn’t officially been announced yet, but PlatinumGames is already working well into its development. It’s impossible to know what the game might be like since there’s been no official announcement of it, but the head of the studio, Asushi Inaba, boasted that the game is something that “has never been done before.”

Inaba spoke to VGC about its projects it has planned throughout the year, and based on previous comments from PlatinumGames, we already know there are several announcements to be made. According to Inaba, the studio has been rethinking how it structures its games’ designs which has led to the unannounced project that sounds like a promising one. When speaking about the new game, Inaba acknowledged that people often say a game is unlike anything that’s come before it, but he said that’s especially true for this project.

“Right now we’re in the middle of designing something that has never been done before,” Inaba told VGC. “I know a lot of people say that, but the game we’re working on truly is unlike anything else.”

The studio’s “very excited right now” due to the game’s design, Inaba said. He added that even with the studio’s “varied history of veteran game developers,” the game’s still something that’s unheard of.

Aside from this unannounced project, we already know that the studio has several other games in the works. Astral Chain that’s shown in the trailer above was revealed months ago to be a new game for the Nintendo Switch. You may also recall that a new game called Babylon’s Fall was revealed during E3 2018 to be a new game from Square Enix and PlatinumGames, though we haven’t heard anything else on the game since then. Bayonetta 3 is also in development with no known release date, though we know it’ll be released for the Nintendo Switch.

