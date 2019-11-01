Beadle & Grimm’s Announces New Gold Edition Box for Upcoming Dungeons & Dragons Sourcebook

Beadle & Grimm’s has announced their latest product – a Gold Edition of Eberron: Rising From the Last War. Last year, actor Matthew Lillard and his longtime Dungeons & Dragons group launched Beadle & Grimm’s, a maker of premium boxes centered around Dungeons & Dragons adventures. In addition to containing the adventures themselves, the boxes contained everything from maps to miniatures to specialized monster sheets to handout items – everything that a DM needs to craft a fantastic and immersive D&D adventure. Earlier this week, Beadle & Grimm’s announced that they were making a new “Gold Edition” box for Eberron: Rising From the Last War, which marks their first venture into building a box around a sourcebook.

According to Beadle & Grimm’s, the Gold Edition will exist somewhere between their mega-sized Platinum Editions, which come in a massive box and are loaded with tons of amazing handouts, props, and other premium items, and the more modest Silver Editions, which are a bit more practical in size but still contain both handouts, maps, and other items designed to make the D&D experience a bit more immersive. Since Eberron: Rising From the Last War isn’t out yet, Beadle & Grimm can’t share too many specific details about what’s actually in the box, but they do promise that the Gold Edition will contain battle maps, artifacts and trinkets, in-world handouts, and encounter cards. The box will also contain bonus encounters, pre-built characters, and in-world newspapers from the world of Eberron, along with the actual Eberron: Rising From the Last War sourcebook, split into parts for ease of use.

Beadle & Grimm’s makes some of the best D&D products around, and these boxes are perfect for groups that have a bit of cash but not a lot of time to prep. We’ve used the Beadle & Grimm’s boxes to cut down on our prep time immensely, and these boxes are definitely worth the extra enjoyment you’ll get from using them.

The Eberron: Rising From the Last War Gold Edition is available for pre-order on Beadle & Grimm’s website. The box usually costs $249 to purchase, but Beadle & Grimm’s is running a special where you can get the box for a discounted $224.