WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Channels Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy For Summerslam

Tonight’s WWE Summerslam event has been filled with a lot of memorable moments. But something that just occurred on the show should please fans of Sony’s hit game Horizon Zero Dawn to a certain extent.

Right now, the WWE Smackdown women’s championship match is taking place, between current champ Carmella and challengers Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. But for her particular entrance, Lynch seems to have channeled the confident heroine.

While her outfit may be a little bit different from Aloy’s, Lynch’s hair and eye make-up definitely looks to be quite similar to how she looks in the game. You can see the similarities in the image below.

It’s not uncommon for wrestlers to utilize some form of video game mantra for their entrances. For a while there, 205 Live star T.J. Perkins (also known as TJP) used an 8-bit style theme and graphics on his way down to ringside. And we’ve seen Xavier Woods do a thing or two with games with his entrances in the past, along with other superstars.

We’re not sure if Lynch is going all out with the Aloy look or if it’s just circumstantial. But it sure did give her an intimidating look before Charlotte was able to pin her for the Smackdown women’s championship. (Fortunately, Lynch got her comeuppance when she attacked Charlotte following the match, much to the love of the crowd.)

In the meantime, if you haven’t checked out Horizon Zero Dawn yet, you absolutely should. We reviewed it long ago and found it to be a masterpiece; and it’s since gone on to become a big best-seller for PlayStation 4, between its regular game and The Frozen Wilds expansion. Here’s a quick description in case you missed it:

Take on the role of skilled hunter Aloy as you explore a vibrant and lush world inhabited by mysterious mechanized creatures. Embark on a compelling, emotional journey and unravel mysteries of tribal societies, ancient artifacts and advanced technologies that will determine the fate of this planet, and of life itself.

It’s available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.