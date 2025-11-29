Popular Co-Op Survival Game Reveals New Switch 2 Edition Coming Soon

Though we still have relatively few first-party Nintendo titles for Switch 2, the console’s library is certainly growing. Many popular games are arriving on the Switch family of consoles for the first time, thanks to the Switch 2’s upgraded processing power. And other games from recent years are bringing new and improved versions of existing titles to the Switch 2. Now, it looks like January won’t just be giving us the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 edition. Another popular co-op game is setting its sights on a Switch 2 edition alongside its next major content update.

On November 29th, Core Keeper announced its next major content update. But alongside the news of a ton of new, free content, the devs had more to reveal. Core Keeper is officially headed to the Switch 2 with a new, enhanced edition set to arrive on January 28th, 2026. This is the same date that the free Core Keeper 1.2 “Void & Voltage” update will hit all platforms.

Image courtesy of Pugstorm, Fireshine Games, and bilibili

Core Keeper is an open-world sandbox survival sim. It was released on Steam in 2022 in Early Access, then made its way to PlayStation, Xbox consoles (including Game Pass), and the Switch 1 with its full 1.0 release in August 2024. The game has been compared positively to another beloved survival game, Terraria. Along with adorable pixel graphics and cozy sandbox gameplay, Core Keeper lets you join up with 1-8 players to build your base, mine for resources, farm, and fight your way to uncover the mysteries of the Core.

Core Keeper has achieved an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam in its first year and still receives regular patches along with more major content updates. The last major content update, “Bags & Blasts,” was released back in March 2025. Now, the team behind Core Keeper is gearing up for its next big update and new platform launch. To get a sneak peek of what’s to come, you can check out the Core Keeper 1.2 update trailer below:

As you can see, this update will bring plenty of new features to players on all platforms. It will add a new Breaker’s Reach Biome for players to explore and a new boss to contend with in said Biome. The resources located there will also let players craft new weapons and tools to streamline their base-building progress. Players will also get to explore the Void Sub-Biome, where the fabric of spacetime itself is coming undone.

Along with the major new content, this update will bring in some quality-of-life updates, such as echo maps, new waypoints, new achievements, and more. All of this will be available when the game arrives on the Nintendo Switch 2 on January 28th. And for those already playing Core Keeper on Switch, I’ve got great news – the Switch 2 edition will be a free update for those who already own the game. The exact details for what’s new on Switch 2 haven’t yet been confirmed, but it’s likely to be the standard improved frame rate and resolution.

Core Keeper is available now on PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch for $19.99. It will release for Switch 2 on January 28th alongside the 1.2 update on all platforms.

Have you played Core Keeper yet? Will you be getting it for Switch 2?