Beloved Steam Sci-Fi Survival Game Now Available On PS5, Xbox, & Nintendo Switch (& It’s Just $20)

It’s not uncommon for new indie games to launch on Steam first, then make their way to consoles at a later date. That means that these games might find a devoted audience on Steam, but have the potential to reach even more players when they make the jump to consoles. And today, January 8th, gamers on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch will be able to check out one of the most wholesome survival games on Steam. I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival is officially available on consoles starting today. If you enjoy survival games with a bit of gentle grind, you’ll want to give this one a go.

I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival is one of those games that basically pitches itself in the title. It is a casual sandbox survival game set in a post-apocalyptic sci-fi world. And unlike a lot of survival games these days, which tend to focus on multiplayer base-building, I Am Future is tailored to a single-player experience. You play a customizable character who suddenly wakes up in a world ravaged by mysterious plants. To survive and figure out what’s happened to all the other humans, you must build up your rooftop home. Already popular on Steam, the game is now available for the major current-gen consoles, as well.

I Am Future Delivers a Cozy, Customizable Survival Challenge on Console

I Am Future has been pretty popular with PC gamers on Steam. Originally launched in Early Access in 2023, the title saw its full 1.0 release in late 2024. Since then, it has earned a Very Positive rating on Steam. It is popular among fans of similar games with a survival and base-building focus, such as Minecraft and Core Keeper. Cozy gamers love it for the farming sim elements and sandbox vibes.

Best of all, the game offers 3 different difficulty settings, so you can tweak the challenge to your preferred play style. You can opt for the full survival game experience, which has you fighting mysterious bugs off your growing food supply. Or, cozy mode keeps the pests away and slows down your hunger decay. And there’s an even easier mode for those who just want to settle into the sandbox building experience without all that pesky “staying alive” business.

I got to check out I Am Future early on Nintendo Switch 2, and I can safely say it’s one of the most enjoyable survival games I’ve played in recent memory. It scratches that Stardew Valley and Core Keeper itch, but in a futuristic sci-fi world with a fun sense of humor. There’s base building, fishing, crafting, cooking, and dismantling old electronics for parts, not to mention some fun exploration elements as well. If you enjoy having set tasks to tick off as you slowly unlock new tools, crops, and recipes, this game will almost certainly be a hit. A few of the controls can be a bit clunky, and the load times are a little slow on Switch 2, but it’s worth it to get to the crafting and resource gathering goodness.

I Am Future is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It normally costs $19.99, but it’s launching with a 20% discount for new console players. That means you can grab a new survival game with cozy post-apocalyptic vibes for just $15.99 from now until January 19th.

Are you going to check out I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival now that it's available on consoles?