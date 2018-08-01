The Best Batman Game Ever Made Is $3.99 on Fanatical for a Limited Time

You’re all intelligent, superhero-loving friends, so I’m just going to shoot straight with you. The core Batman Arkham trilogy is absolutely brilliant, but the best game in the series, and one of the best superhero games ever developed, is Batman: Arkham Origins. This game is often criminally overlooked, and it boasts one of the best settings, villains, and narratives of the bunch. Right now, if you act fast, you can score Batman Arkham Origins Complete Pack for only $4. The deal is live on Fanatical, and you can find it right here.

These Fanatical Star Deals never last long. This package, at this price, is being offered in limited quantity, and only for 24 hours. At the time of writing it looks like they’ve already been about 10% claimed, so if you want this in your Steam library you need to hustle.

For your four bucks, you’re getting a ton of game. You’ll get Steam keys for Batman: Arkham Origins, the Season Pass DLC, Supply Drop 1 DLC, Supply Drop 2 DLC, and the ‘Black Mask Challenge Pack’ DLC. Basically, everything worth owning for the game is yours for the price of a coffee.

Here’s a little more about the game and what you can expect:

“One fateful Christmas Eve, a young and unrefined Batman discovers that he has had a $50,000,000 bounty put on his head by the gangster Black Mask, drawing the attention of eight of the deadliest contract killers in the world – Deathstroke, Killer Croc, Deadshot, Firefly, Bane, Shiva, Electrocutioner, and Copperhead.

“Showcasing signature series features such as FreeFlow Combat, stealth, forensics and navigation, Batman: Arkham Origins allows you to play as the caped crusader as he faces a defining moment in his early career that sets him on the path to becoming the Dark Knight. Expand your adventure further with the bundled DLC, adding tons of new content for you to enjoy including exclusive skins and mission packs.”

Gotham City will learn to fear Batman: Take back the sprawling streets of Gotham years before its transformation into Arkham City. Glide above or battle your way through new and ever more dangerous districts in the quest for justice. Prevent crimes in progress, take down gangs of violent new criminals and explore deadly new locations, from the impoverished streets to the penthouses of Gotham’s wealthy.

Enhanced Detective Mode: Think like Batman with an all-new Case File system that allows players to analyze seemingly impossible-to-solve crime reconstructions in real time. Combining Batman’s cowl sensors with the Batcomputer, players can digitally recreate crimes and study detailed simulation of the act as it happened.

New Gadgets: Utilize Batman’s signature gadgets or take advantage of powerful new additions such as the Remote Claw, the Concussion Detonator and more. Use the Remote Claw to create new routes by deploying strategic tightropes or directly attack enemies by stringing them up from vantage points. Ready the Concussion Detonator to stun and disorient groups of opponents in close combat.

Lethal New Enemies: Fight new foes such as the Armored Enforcer, the Martial Artist and more – each of which challenge players to approach Batman’s FreeFlow Combat scenarios in different ways. Classic FreeFlow combat is expanded with every new opponent – and with Batman’s abilities to engage them.

