Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale Live, Here Are the Best Gaming Deals

Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale is now live, and you guys have until tomorrow night to take advantage of some of year’s best deals on games, gadgets, TVs, and more. From right now, until closing time tomorrow, 4K HDR TVs, laptops, tablets, video games, controllers, headphones, and other home entertainment hardware will be seeing deep discounts. You can find all of the gaming deals right here.

Some early reports yesterday showed off a selection of Xbox One titles that would be discounted today, but now that the sale is live, we’re seeing killer drops on new and best-selling games on all platforms. Whether you’re looking to pick up God of War, or a fan favorite for your 3DS, there’s something here for you.

Here’s a brief breakdown of deal highlights for every platform:

PlayStation 4:

PlayStation VR DOOM VFR Bundle – $224.99

DualShock 4 Controller – $49.99

God of War – $49.99

Detroit: Become Human – $49.99

MLB The Show 18 – $29.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $19.99

Far Cry 5 – $39.99

Call of Duty: WWII – $39.99

Monster Hunter World – $39.99

Star Wars Battlefront II – $24.99

Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition – $29.99

Overwatch Game of the Year Edition – $39.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $49.99

Ghost Recon Wildlands – $19.99

Madden NFL 18 – $22.99

Attack on Titan 2 – $29.99

Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition – $29.99

Xbox One:

Xbox One X + Extra Controller + 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold – $499.99

Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $19.99

Halo 5: Guardians – $14.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider – $14.99

Sea of Thieves – $44.99

Cuphead – $14.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $29.99

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds – $19.99

Call of Duty: WWII – $39.99

Madden NFL 18 – $8.99

Far Cry 5 – $39.99

Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition – $29.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $19.99

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition – $29.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $49.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – $29.99

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition – $29.99

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $19.99

Nintendo Switch / 3DS:

Super Bomberman R – $29.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2 – $29.99

Resident Evil Revelations Collection – $29.99

Fire Emblem Warriors – $44.99

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – $24.99

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon – $14.99

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D – $14.99

Super Smash Bros. – $29.99

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia – $29.99

Pokemon Red / Blue / Yellow – $7.49

Tomodachi Life – $14.99

Mario Golf World Tour – $22.49

Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D – $14.99

Detective Pikachu – $29.99

Rayman Legends – $19.99

Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns

There are so many more deals to choose from; the above highlights don’t even touch on TVs or the more expensive gaming hardware. You guys will definitely want to start shopping around. If you’re wanting a gaming laptop to take back to school with you next month, you could find a better deal here than you might during the tax free weekend. Good luck!

