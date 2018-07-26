Best Buy Hosting Black Friday Sale This Weekend, Xbox Games For Cheap

Usually Black Friday is reserved for the day after Thanksgiving where thousands of deals are offered both in-store and online for people to take advantage of in time for Christmas. But apparently no one told Best Buy, as the retailer seems to be planning a huge sale this weekend with a number of Xbox One games and more being sold for a killer price.

The news comes from the Best Buy Black Friday game page which lists a number of titles for around 25 to percent off including various popular Xbox One games. There are also a few deals on notable accessories such as Turtle Beach headsets, PDP accessories and select digital 3DS games.

Though all the deals aren’t listed here, Cheap Ass Gamer did provide a few that’s sure to catch the eye of Xbox One owners including PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds just in case you don’t have it yet.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection- $19.99

Halo 5: Guardians- $14.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider- $14.99

State of Decay 2- $19.99

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds- $19.99

Cuphead (Digital)- $14.99

Here are some deals for other systems as well!

God of War (PlayStation 4)- $49.99

Detroit: Become Human (PlayStation 4)- $49.99

MLB The Show 18 (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Call of Duty: WWII (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (PlayStation 4)- $49.99

Madden NFL 18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $22.99

Far Cry 5 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99

In addition, the following deals will be available:

Free Controller and 3 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One console

$75 off of Doom or Skyrim VR PSVR bundles

25 percent off select digital Nintendo 3DS games

Free $30 Best Buy Gift Card with purchase of $100 or more of Toys and Collectibles

15 percent off iTunes gift cards

Finally, here are some of the better accessory deals available:

DualShock 4 Controllers- $49.99

Turtle Beach Recon 150 Headset- $39.99

Turtle Beach XO3 Headset- $39.99

PDP Talon Xbox One Media Remote- $14.99

PDP Official Universal Media Remote for PlayStation 4- $14.99

RDS Industries Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case for Nintendo Switch- $14.99

PDP Faceoff Wired Pro Controller Star Mario For Nintendo Switch- $19.99

PDP Nintendo Switch Starter Kit- $19.99

PDP Ultra-Guard Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch- $7.99

Nintendo Pro Joy-Con Charging Grip for Nintendo Switch- $19.99

Nintendo DC Car Power Adapter for Nintendo Switch- $11.99

Best Buy has confirmed these deals and they’re good for both pick-up and delivery (depending on stock) so order up and add them to your game collection! Hurry, you’ve only got until the 28th!

Oh, and this sale doesn’t just apply to Gamers Club members either. But if you have that membership, you might just be able to score additional savings. That’s not confirmed though.

