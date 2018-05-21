Best Buy’s Gamers Club Reportedly Ending

Until now, Best Buy had a pretty sweet deal that saved gamers tons of cash when looking to expand their gaming libraries. It was a subscription service that many loved, but it looks like the company has decided to end the program once and for all, at least according to a leaked employee email.

The report came via Twitter with the below leaked email:

The email, in case the letters are too small, reads:

“For a variety of reasons, we have decided that our Gamers Club programs will not be accepting new members. This includes both the free Gamers Club membership and the Gamers Club Unlocked (GCU). Current members will continue to receive their benefits and we encourage everyone else to use our “My Best Buy” membership to receive perks, including receiving a $10 reward certificate when pre-ordering select, hot games.”

“This afternoon, POS will stop prompting for enrollment and employees should no longer offer Gamers Club Unlocked to new customers. The Gaming CRW will be updated to reflect this change,” continued the employee notice.

“All GCU collateral including POSA cards, Gaming CRW’s and signage must be removed from all the sales floor and front lanes immediately. Remove and hold all items in the warehouse for future EOL. The Merchandising team will do a final walkthrough on Sunday with a complete list of part numbers that must be removed.”

The change happened fast after rumors started circulating earlier this weekend. The abrupt pull allegedly comes from a recent rumbling of displeased customers not entirely satisfied with the service.

This does come at an inopportune time however following the recent changes to Amazon’s own membership and recent hike in price. GameStop is also undergoing their own change regarding savings, making the ways to save a little more difficult to maneuver within.

Best Buy has not issued a statement at this time.