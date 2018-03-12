Best Buy Offering Lego Video Games For Dirt Cheap, Including Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

There’s something about Travellers Tales’ Lego games that are simply magical. Players of all ages can pick them up and enjoy them, and you can even play cooperatively through a neat split-screen element, so you can wander around while, at the same time, not being limited to the same area like earlier Lego games. They’re awesome.

And now, you can clean up on a number of them for a great price this week, as Best Buy has slashed the prices of all the current Lego games across the board down to $20 each. And that includes the most recent release, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, which means you can dig into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Lego-ized, of course – for a very reasonable price.

The sale can be found here, with all the markdowns offered in one convenient place. What’s more, most of the games are available for pick-up, so you don’t have to wait to enjoy your favorite Lego experience with your loved ones. (They’re also available for free delivery, if you wish to take that route or can’t pick up the games right away.)

This includes a number of Warner Bros.’ Lego games, including Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, Lego Worlds, Lego City Undercover, and The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game. What’s more, the Nintendo Switch versions of these games are also available, in case you were looking to build up that system’s game collection right away.

As far as what titles we recommend, well, all of them are good. Worlds is a unique title that lets you build upon a Lego universe however you see fit; The Lego Ninjago Movie is such a blast to play, it may even come more recommended than the film it’s based upon; Lego City Undercover is highly enjoyable, despite the lengthy load times; and Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is well worth taking a swing with, especially if you’re a die-hard fan of all things comic books. No matter which way you go, you win – you might even feel compelled to add all four games to your library for such a great price.

The sale is going on through this Saturday, but don’t miss out on these deals.

Oh, and quick note – the $20 price for Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is for the standard version only. If you try to buy the Deluxe Edition, you’ll be paying the full price of $74.99. Look for the regular version and you’ll be fine!

