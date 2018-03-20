You Can Pick Up a SNES Classic Edition At Best Buy Right Now

As often as we can, we try to keep tabs on where you can pick up some great deals, as well as systems that are usually hard to come by – like the SNES Classic Edition. This one’s a lot of fun, and well worth owning, especially if you grew up in the 16-bit gaming era. That said, it is a bit tough to come by as of late, even though Nintendo has been increasing its production numbers.

But there’s some good news if you’ve been looking for a system to call your own – Best Buy has them available.

According to the store’s SNES Classic Edition page, the system is in stock – but there’s a slight catch.

The system isn’t available for shipping, so you can’t order it for delivery. However, we took a close look at the “check stores” option that’s on the page, and it appears that most local locations have it in stock. (This is based on a search around Denver and Nashville – your city may vary. But it looks like a lot of stores have it available at this point.)

So, that means you can still order it off of the website and set it up for a local pick-up – which might actually be better than waiting a couple of days for it to deliver. You could try to go in and pick one up without an order, but pre-ordering online guarantees you a system for the most part, so it’s a better way to go.

The system is still $79.99, and with it, you get the small SNES system, the hook-ups and two classic controllers, along with 21 included games, including Star Fox 2, which is available for the first time ever as part of this package.

This stock likely won’t last as word picks up on it, so if you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a SNES Classic, you might want to put your order in and then get ready for a quick pick-up.

The SNES Classic Edition is available now.

